DH Evening Brief: Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror case; Kapil Sibal quits Congress
DH Evening Brief: Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror case; Kapil Sibal quits Congress
updated: May 25 2022, 18:42 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life term in a terror funding case. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Another blow to Congress: Kapil Sibal files for Rajya Sabha nomination with Akhilesh Yadav on his side
After being at loggerheads with the party leadership for the past couple of years, senior MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday announced the end of his decades-long association with the Congress. The announcement came after filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party's support.
Temple-like structure found in Juma Masjid in Mangaluru's Malali, Section 144 within 500-metre radius
After Hindu organisations held a ‘Tambula Prashne’ on Wednesday at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira at Thenkulipadi in Ganjimutt to find a solution to the controversy over temple-like structure that was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malali last month, the police have strengthened security near the masjid.
19 children and two adults killed in Texas elementary school massacre
A gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday in a rural Texas elementary school, a state police official said, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.
IKEA flagship store to open in Bengaluru next month
Swedish furniture and homeware giant IKEA will open its flagship store in Bengaluru in June this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Wednesday. Bommai made the announcement after meeting Ingka Group (IKEA) Global CEO Jesper Brodin.
Elephants' guilty fast food pleasure is travelling with them: Plastic
Some Asian elephants are a little shy about their eating habits. They sneak into dumps near human settlements at the edges of their forest habitats and quickly gobble up garbage — plastic utensils, packaging and all. But their guilty pleasure for fast food is traveling with them; elephants are transporting plastic and other human garbage deep into forests in parts of India.
Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others
In further trouble for Karti Chidambaram, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against the Congress MP and others in connection with the investigations into the alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh to help 263 Chinese nationals get visas to work in a project in Punjab 11 years ago.His father P Chidambaram was Home Minister when the alleged incident took place.
AP: MLA P Satish's house set on fire amid protest against Konaseema district’s renaming
Massive clashes between the civilians and police erupted here in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on May 24 against renaming the district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Protestors blocked the main road and set MLA Ponnada Satish's house on fire. Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in the district.
Google detects Predator spyware targeting Android phone users
It is not even a year since the Pegasus spyware scandal made headlines around the world. Several government agencies had hired Israeli company NSO Group for spyware to track journalists, human rights activists, and political rivals.
Now, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) during their routine screening of zero-day threats online, has detected another spyware Predator on Android mobile phones.
Separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life term in a terror funding case. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Read more
Another blow to Congress: Kapil Sibal files for Rajya Sabha nomination with Akhilesh Yadav on his side
After being at loggerheads with the party leadership for the past couple of years, senior MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday announced the end of his decades-long association with the Congress. The announcement came after filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party's support.
Read more
Temple-like structure found in Juma Masjid in Mangaluru's Malali, Section 144 within 500-metre radius
After Hindu organisations held a ‘Tambula Prashne’ on Wednesday at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira at Thenkulipadi in Ganjimutt to find a solution to the controversy over temple-like structure that was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malali last month, the police have strengthened security near the masjid.
Read more
19 children and two adults killed in Texas elementary school massacre
A gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday in a rural Texas elementary school, a state police official said, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.
Read more
IKEA flagship store to open in Bengaluru next month
Swedish furniture and homeware giant IKEA will open its flagship store in Bengaluru in June this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Wednesday. Bommai made the announcement after meeting Ingka Group (IKEA) Global CEO Jesper Brodin.
Elephants' guilty fast food pleasure is travelling with them: Plastic
Some Asian elephants are a little shy about their eating habits. They sneak into dumps near human settlements at the edges of their forest habitats and quickly gobble up garbage — plastic utensils, packaging and all. But their guilty pleasure for fast food is traveling with them; elephants are transporting plastic and other human garbage deep into forests in parts of India.
Read more
Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others
In further trouble for Karti Chidambaram, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against the Congress MP and others in connection with the investigations into the alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh to help 263 Chinese nationals get visas to work in a project in Punjab 11 years ago.His father P Chidambaram was Home Minister when the alleged incident took place.
Read more
AP: MLA P Satish's house set on fire amid protest against Konaseema district’s renaming
Massive clashes between the civilians and police erupted here in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on May 24 against renaming the district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Protestors blocked the main road and set MLA Ponnada Satish's house on fire. Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in the district.
Watch video
Google detects Predator spyware targeting Android phone users
It is not even a year since the Pegasus spyware scandal made headlines around the world. Several government agencies had hired Israeli company NSO Group for spyware to track journalists, human rights activists, and political rivals.
Now, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) during their routine screening of zero-day threats online, has detected another spyware Predator on Android mobile phones.
Read more