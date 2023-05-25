DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal gets Pawar's support in fight against Centre's ordinance; BJP & Cong spar over Parliament row
DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal gets Pawar's support in fight against Centre's ordinance; BJP & Cong spar over Parliament row
updated: May 25 2023, 18:17 ist
Here are the top stories of the day!
Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre's ordinance, NCP chief assures support
Amid the political row over the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital, Delhi chief minister AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal secured support from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
Parliament row: BJP slams Opposition as Congress questions motive
The row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building intensified on Thursday as the BJP attacked the Opposition parties over their decisionto boycott the inauguration ceremony and the Congress slammed the "arrogance" of the Modi government that "destroyed" the parliamentary system.
Two more cheetah cubs die at Kuno; three deaths in 2 days
Two more India-born cheetah cubs have died at the Kuno National Park, a forest official said on Thursday. It took the number of cheetah cubs who died at the KNP in the last three days to three. A cub had died there on May 23. The two cubs also died on the same day, on the afternoon of May 23, but their deaths were reported only on Thursday.
Congress tucked away sacred 'Sengol' in museum, called it 'golden stick gifted' to Nehru: BJP
The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by calling the sacred 'Sengol' a "golden stick gifted" to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and tucking it away in a museum.
Read more
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets Z plus security after crackdown on pro-Khalistan groups
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been accorded Z-plus security cover by the union government in view of possible threats to his life from within and outside the country after the crackdown on pro-Khalistani elements, officials said on Thursday.
One killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur
One person was killed and another injured in a fresh violence between suspected militants and a group of people in an area bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Thursday.
'Amul infringing on Aavin’s shed': Stalin writes to Shah
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul to desist from milk procurement in the southern state with immediate effect.
Karnataka Cabinet talks continue in Delhi as Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar lobby for their loyalists
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar are holding deliberations with Congress senior leaders in Delhi on Cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala are holding the meeting at Congress party’s “war room” at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road.
This comes after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held discussions with Venugopal at his latter's residence earlier in the day.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has put on hold tenders for infrastructure projects worth Rs 20,000 crore that were approved by the previous BJP administration, including the union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
Exercising its rights as a host state on the meetings in the run-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, India settled on Srinagar to host the Third Tourism Working Group meeting, the earlier two being non-controversially held at the Rann of Kutch and Siliguri/Darjeeling.
Read more
Read more
Bengaluru: Teen alleges doctor examined her under CCTV camera
An 18-year-old girl has approached the police seeking action against a cosmetic surgeon for examining her under CCTV surveillance.
Based on a complaint filed by Suma (name changed), the police have registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act.
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Three killed, including two police, in Japan gun and knife attack
Three people, including two police officers, were killed on Thursday in a shooting and stabbing attack in the central region of Nagano, Japanese media said.
A male suspect was holed up inside a building after the incident, according to public broadcasterNHKand other major outlets.
Read more