DH Evening Brief | Mamata mulls law to make CM as chancellor of WB varsities; ED files charge sheet against DKS
updated: May 26 2022, 16:58 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
West Bengal government to bring law to make CM chancellor of state universities
In what could trigger a fresh row between CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the West Bengal government has decided to appoint CM Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing the Governor.
Karti Chidambaram denies facilitating visas for Chinese nationals
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on May 26 arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the alleged visa scam case. Notably, the Congress MP has been named in the alleged visa scam case by the CBI. “I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa,” K Chidambaram said.
Go home and cook, Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule, stokes controversy
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has stirred a controversy with his comments asking NCP MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook" instead of being in politics, drawing a sharp reaction from her party.
Navjot Sidhu’s special diet in Patiala jail: Lactose-free milk, juice, almonds, chamomile tea
Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi' (assistant) to do clerical work in the Patiala central prison where he is lodged to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case.
Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin worth $46 bn in the world
The governments and companies own close to 8 per cent of all Bitcoin in the world, roughly 1.6 million Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.8 billion, and Bulgaria is the major holder of the top cryptocurrency, a new report said on Thursday.
Imran Khan gives 6-day ultimatum to Pakistan government to announce fresh polls
Ousted prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Thursday gave a six-day deadline to the Shehbaz Sharif government for dissolving provincial assemblies and announcing fresh general elections, warning that if the "imported government" failed to do so, he would return to the capital with the "entire nation".
ED files charge sheet against D K Shivakumar in PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet under the anti-money laundering law against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others, officials said on Thursday.
UP govt tables largest Budget with an eye on 2024 polls
With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday tabled a budget of Rs 6,15,518.97 crore for the financial year 2022-23.
Students in Mangaluru protest against wearing hijab in classrooms
Students of Mangalore University College staged a protest in the campusagainst wearing the Hijab in classrooms.
As heat cuts power in India's 'coal capital', locals seek fair energy share
Jharkhand is one of India's poorest states and also among its top coal producers, with 150 mines
Jayant Chaudhary is Samajwadi Party's pick for Rajya Sabha polls
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary will be the joint candidate of the SP and RLD for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Thursday.
