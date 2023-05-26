DH Evening Brief: Cong, BJP trade barbs as Modi govt completes 9 years; Kejriwal boycotts NITI Aayog meet
DH Evening Brief: Cong, BJP trade barbs as Modi govt completes 9 years; Kejriwal boycotts NITI Aayog meet
updated: May 26 2023, 18:51 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Cong questions Modi govt's 'betrayal' as it completes 9 years, BJP calls it 'mountain of deception'
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on him by posing nine questions on issues like price rise and unemployment and asked his government to mark the day 'maafi diwas' even as the BJP sought to project the ten years of UPA as a "lost decade" as a counter.
'Federalism a joke': Kejriwal to boycott NITI Aayog meet
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he won't be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre's recent ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
Supreme Court junks plea on new Parliament building inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a PIL for issuing a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated onMay 28by the President of India and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; central agency issues advisory
An Android malware called 'Daam' that infects mobile phones and hacks into sensitive data like call records, contacts, history and cameras has been found to be spreading, the national cyber security agency has said in its latest advisory.
UPSC contemplates criminal action against two candidates for claiming selection in civil services
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considering criminal and disciplinary penal action against two candidates for allegedly claiming selection in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, according to an official statement.
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC from court to get passport for 3 years
A Delhi court on Friday granted no objection certificate to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the issuance of a fresh passport after his diplomatic passport had to be surrendered upon the loss of his Lok Sabha membership following conviction in a defamation case.
Forex reserves drop by $6 billion to $593.48 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $6.052 billion to $593.477 billion during the week ended May 19, RBI said on Friday.The drop in the kitty has snapped two consecutive weeks of increases. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $3.5 billion to take the overall quantum just shy of $600 billion.
MP forest team tracking cheetah mistaken for dacoits, beaten up by villagers
A Madhya Pradesh forest department squad tracking a cheetah that had sneaked out of Kuno National Park (KNP) was attacked in the early hours of Friday by some villagers who mistook them for dacoits, an official said.
Weeks after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's killing, 80 more jail officials in Delhi transferred
Eighty more officials of Delhi Prisons, including five deputy superintendents, have been transferred within three jail complexes, in a series of transfers issued after jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death on the Tihar jail premises.
Satyendar Jain granted interim bail by Supreme Court on medical grounds
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain till July 11 on medical grounds in a money laundering case.
Read more
Chhattisgarh: Official drains out 41 lakh litres of water from weir to retrieve mobile phone; suspended
A Chhattisgarh government employee allegedly drained out 41 lakh litres of water from a weir after his mobile phone fell into it in the state’s Kanker district, an official said on Friday.
Read more
