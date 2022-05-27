DH Evening Brief: 7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh; Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Cordelia cruise drug case

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener and former Congress working president Hardik Patel will be joining BJP either on May 30 or May 31 in Gandhinagar. He gave the hint on Friday in Ahmedabad and even hinted at contesting elections.
If you want to stay here...: KSE warns Muslim students
Reacting to the ongoing Hijab row that rocked Mangalore University on May 26, former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that if they (Muslim students) want to stay in India, they must follow the Karnataka High Court judgement on Hijab row and respect the decision of the government and the Indian Constitution.
RBI sets aside more money for rainy day, payout drops
The Reserve Bank of India’s expenditure surged as it tucked away more money towards a contingency fund, its annual report showed, development economists said cut the central bank’s surplus and led to the smallest dividend payout in a decade to the government.
In Pics | World's 10 best cities to work from home
Take a look at the top 10 best cities in the world to work from home, according to a study released by mobile access technology company Kisi. The list was compiled from the Journal of Public Economics and World Bank. The data was taken from 51 US metro areas and 49 major global cities with more than 130 data points on the basis of rates of overwork, access to healthcare, and safety metrics to gauge the work intensity, rights and the well-being of inhabitants.
7 soldiers killed as vehicle with 26 falls into river in Ladakh
Seven Indian Army soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying 26 fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh, media reports said.
Read more
Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Cordelia cruise drug case
The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug case.
Read more
Hardik Patel hints at joining BJP next week
Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener and former Congress working president Hardik Patel will be joining BJP either on May 30 or May 31 in Gandhinagar. He gave the hint on Friday in Ahmedabad and even hinted at contesting elections.
Read more
If you want to stay here...: KSE warns Muslim students
Reacting to the ongoing Hijab row that rocked Mangalore University on May 26, former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that if they (Muslim students) want to stay in India, they must follow the Karnataka High Court judgement on Hijab row and respect the decision of the government and the Indian Constitution.
Read more
Heat wave drives temperature gap between rich and poor
India’s record-breaking heat wave is hitting some poorer, urban neighborhoods harder than more leafy, affluent ones.
Read more
RBI sets aside more money for rainy day, payout drops
The Reserve Bank of India’s expenditure surged as it tucked away more money towards a contingency fund, its annual report showed, development economists said cut the central bank’s surplus and led to the smallest dividend payout in a decade to the government.
Read more
Ola scouts for land to set up cell, electric car factories
Mobility giant Ola Electric is scouting for land to set up its cell and electric car factories and is in talks with multiple states, sources said.
Read more
In Pics | World's 10 best cities to work from home
Take a look at the top 10 best cities in the world to work from home, according to a study released by mobile access technology company Kisi. The list was compiled from the Journal of Public Economics and World Bank. The data was taken from 51 US metro areas and 49 major global cities with more than 130 data points on the basis of rates of overwork, access to healthcare, and safety metrics to gauge the work intensity, rights and the well-being of inhabitants.
View gallery