DH Evening Brief: 'Withdraw Delhi ordinance or...', KCR warns Centre; 24 ministers take oath in Karnataka
updated: May 27 2023, 17:38 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Withdraw Delhi ordinance or it will be defeated in Parliament, KCR tells Centre
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here. Read more
Karnataka Cabinet at full strength after 24 ministers inducted
The Congress government in Karnataka expanded its cabinet on Saturday by inducting 24 ministers thereby filling all the 34 ministerial positions a week after assuming power in the state. Read more
Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP
The BJP on Saturday lashed out at chief ministers who boycotted the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, calling their decision "anti-people" and "irresponsible". Read more
BJP like crocodile or python, swallows those with them: Sanjay Raut
A day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar complained of step-motherly treatment meted out to his party in the National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the BJP is like a crocodile or python that “swallows” whoever is with it. Read more
PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog's 8th Governing Council meet in Delhi
NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday.Read more
Mamata Banerjee apologises for Egra firecracker unit blast in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologised to the people of Egra area in Purba Medinipur district of the state for a blast at an illegal firecracker factory here, in which 12 people were killed and many injured.Read more
Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: Supreme Court
Court is not an institution to sermonise society on morality and ethics and rather, it is bound by the rule of law while taking decisions, the Supreme Court has said.
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, a senior Kyiv official said on Saturday.
IIFA Rocks 2023: List of winners
The IIFA Awards and Weekend 2023 kickstarted here with a ceremony that saw Alia Bhatt-starrerGangubai Kathiawadiwinning in three technical categories. Read more
Delhi woman falls prey to 'free thali' bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud
Lured by a ‘buy one thali (food plate), get another free’ offer, a 40-year-old woman from southwest Delhi allegedly lost Rs 90,000 after downloading an app as asked by cyber crooks. Read more