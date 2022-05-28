DH Evening Brief: DGCA penalises IndiGo; Bommai asks Siddaramaiah if he is Dravidian or Aryan

  • updated: May 28 2022, 16:47 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

    Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. Read more

    India sees sharp spike in missing kids cases in last 2 years

    Child rights NGOs have flagged a sharp rise in the number of children who have gone missing in the last two years due to the social impact of Covid-19. Read more

    When a Zomato share is priced lower than a kilo of tomatoes

    The latest joke in the stock markets is tomatoes are more expensive than Zomato. Zomato trades at Rs 62.05 down from a peak of Rs 169.10. Read more

    Sri Lanka looks to rely more on India until IMF funding agreed

    Sri Lanka is counting on more help from India until it secures an International Monetary Fund program that’s hoped would unlock aid from other lenders to help face the worst economic crisis of its independent history. Read more

    Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

    A 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier has been certified as the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness World Records (GWR). Read more

    Are you a Dravidian or Aryan, Bommai asks Siddaramaiah

    A day after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned the nativity of the RSS, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked the Congress leader to specify if he was a Dravidian or Aryan. Read more

    In Pics | World's weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

    Here are some of the most bizarre teas from around the world you didn't know people actually drink. See pics

    Chinese Visa scam: CBI is playing test cricket with me, mocks Karti Chidambaram

    Congress MP Karti PChidambaram on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third straight day to record his statements in connection with Chinese Visa Scam. Read more

    The richest game in world football isn’t the one you think

    When the most lucrative game in world football kicks off at one of Europe’s biggest stadiums this weekend, the teams taking the field might not be the ones you think. Read more