DH Evening Brief: New Parliament reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi; Politicians, sportspersons condemn detention of wrestlers
updated: May 28 2023, 18:37 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new Parliament building describing it as a “symbol of aspirations, hopes and dreams” of 140 crore people in an event that started with the installation of a now-contentious 'Sengol' and amid a boycott by 22 Opposition parties and detention of women wrestlers who wanted to hold a protest march towards the venue. Read more
RJD compares Parliament with coffin; BJP cries 'treason'
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shakti Singh Yadav stirred a controversy on Sunday by comparing the new parliament building with a coffin, evokingsharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party which demanded the RJD leader be booked under the sedition law. Read more
Politicians and sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers
The dramatic detention of protesting wrestlers by Delhi Police on Sunday was condemned by several politicians and former sportspersons who termed the act as "shame on the government". Read more
At least 33 'militants' killed so far in Manipur, says CM Biren Singh
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal that at least 33 "militants" have been killed so far by security forces during their operations to check violent incidents and attacks on civilians. Read more
Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the detention of protesting wrestlers by the police as former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that with the "coronation" over, the "arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people" on the streets. Read more
Dhoni fever grips IPL as over 1,00,000 fans expected at final
A crowd of more than 100,000 was expected to fill the world's biggest cricket stadium on Sunday for the final of the Indian Premier League and the likely farewell of superstar MSDhoni.
Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in the culmination of the big-bucks T20 tournament. Read more
Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, breaks jinx
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy ended a six-year-long title drought with a three-game win over China's Weng Hong Yang in a pulsating men's singles finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Sunday. Read more
RTI activist dies in police custody in Karnataka's Davangere
An RTI activist, who was under police custody, died after falling from a flyover near Tholahunase on the outskirts of Davangere on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Harish H R (40), a native of Kabbala village, Channagiri taluk. Read more
ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite
Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday commenced the 27.5 hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket here on May 29. Read more
IIFA Awards 2023: 'Drishyam 2' wins best picture, Alia Bhatt & Hrithik Roshan bag acting honours
Ajay Devgn-starrerDrishyam 2won the top prize of best picture at the star-studded IIFA Awards ceremony here that saw Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan bagging the female and male acting trophies, respectively.Read more
