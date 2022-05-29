DH Evening Brief | Plane with 22 on board goes missing, located in Nepal later; Centre withdraws Aadhaar warning after panic

Rajasthan: Dalit labourer chained in cattle shed, tortured over monetary dispute
It has been a week since a 35-year-old Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted, held captive in a cattle shed and tortured over a monetary dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi district, and the accused are yet to be arrested.
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan to NCB in charge sheet
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit in last year's drugs-on-cruise case, had told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started consuming 'ganja' during his graduation days in the US as he was having a sleeping disorder, as per a charge sheet filed by the agency.
Gujarat Titans will be hoping to cap a dream debut season with the prized crown while Rajasthan Royals will be determined to pay the perfect homage to their greatest star by recapturing glory that has eluded them since the magical 2008 night as the IPL-15 is set to come to a grandstand finish here on Sunday.
Space remains a constraint for Bengaluru’s EV charging stations
Space remains the biggest constraint to establish charging stations in the city, which has prompted Bescom to zero in on its own office buildings across the city to set up infrastructure and embrace the public private partnership (PPP) mode to expand it further.
Early arrival of monsoon rains in India brightens crop outlook
The monsoon arrived earlier than normal in India, raising hopes that output of crops like rice and oilseeds will get a boost after a brutal heat wave hit winter-sown wheat and prompted the nation to restrict exports. The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala three days ahead of its normal date, according to the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.
Missing Nepal passenger plane with 22 onboard found
The small plane of a local airlines that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of Nepal has been found at Kowang of Mustang, ANI reported.
Read more
Centre withdraws warning on Aadhaar card after online panic
The Centre on Sunday withdrew a warning not to share photocopies of the Aadhaar card after the announcement caused widespread panic on social media.
Read more
Rajasthan: Dalit labourer chained in cattle shed, tortured over monetary dispute
It has been a week since a 35-year-old Dalit labourer was allegedly abducted, held captive in a cattle shed and tortured over a monetary dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi district, and the accused are yet to be arrested.
Read more
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan to NCB in charge sheet
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit in last year's drugs-on-cruise case, had told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started consuming 'ganja' during his graduation days in the US as he was having a sleeping disorder, as per a charge sheet filed by the agency.
Read more
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans seek perfect climax
Gujarat Titans will be hoping to cap a dream debut season with the prized crown while Rajasthan Royals will be determined to pay the perfect homage to their greatest star by recapturing glory that has eluded them since the magical 2008 night as the IPL-15 is set to come to a grandstand finish here on Sunday.
Read more
Jammu & Kashmir police shoot down drone with payload along border
The Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone coming from across the side in Talli Hariya Chak of Hira Nagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu on Sunday.
Read more
Space remains a constraint for Bengaluru’s EV charging stations
Space remains the biggest constraint to establish charging stations in the city, which has prompted Bescom to zero in on its own office buildings across the city to set up infrastructure and embrace the public private partnership (PPP) mode to expand it further.
Early arrival of monsoon rains in India brightens crop outlook
The monsoon arrived earlier than normal in India, raising hopes that output of crops like rice and oilseeds will get a boost after a brutal heat wave hit winter-sown wheat and prompted the nation to restrict exports. The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala three days ahead of its normal date, according to the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.
Read more