DH Evening Brief: Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death; Cong may not support AAP in ordinance row
DH Evening Brief: Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death; Cong may not support AAP in ordinance row
updated: May 29 2023, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death
The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone.
Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Rahul; party may not support AAP
The sources said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
Lone West Bengal Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins TMC
Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party’s ongoing mass outreach campaign – Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).
Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something."
CBI registers FIR against Rolls-Royce, its senior officials in corruption case
According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.
IPL final: Loyal CSK fans rejig itinerary after washout but fans complain about entry-exit issues
With a reserve day in place, the IPL final will be played on Monday evening with fans yet again expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium to the brim, with the venue's capacity being a humongous 132,000.
NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu with deep space food production
Closely held Air Company of Brooklyn has pioneered a way of recycling carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts in flight to grow yeast-based nutrients for protein shakes designed to nourish crews on long-duration deep-space missions.
Pics: NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit
The 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite -- part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-- was carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).
Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death
The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone.
Read more
Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Rahul; party may not support AAP
The sources said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well.
Read more
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
Read more
Lone West Bengal Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins TMC
Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party’s ongoing mass outreach campaign – Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).
Read more
Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something."
Read more
CBI registers FIR against Rolls-Royce, its senior officials in corruption case
According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.
Read more
Congress to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says Rahul after meeting state leaders over poll preparedness
Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party.
Read more
IPL final: Loyal CSK fans rejig itinerary after washout but fans complain about entry-exit issues
With a reserve day in place, the IPL final will be played on Monday evening with fans yet again expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium to the brim, with the venue's capacity being a humongous 132,000.
Read more
NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu with deep space food production
Closely held Air Company of Brooklyn has pioneered a way of recycling carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts in flight to grow yeast-based nutrients for protein shakes designed to nourish crews on long-duration deep-space missions.
Read more
Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years: Weather service
Later in the afternoon, the temperature at the metro station in central Shanghai climbed even higher to 36.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological service for the eastern Chinese city said.
Read more
Pics: NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit
The 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite -- part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-- was carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).
See more