DH Evening Brief: BJP fires shots at Rahul Gandhi over viral video; Curfew in parts of Jodhpur amid Eid clashes
updated: May 03 2022, 16:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP fires shots at Rahul Gandhi over viral video, Congress replies
The BJP on Tuesday circulated a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming to be in a nightclub in Nepal, an action that invited a strong reaction from the Congress which said he was attending a marriage function of a journalist-friend and it was not a crime.
Curfew in parts of Jodhpur as tension prevails after communal clashes on Eid
A curfew has been imposed in 10 police stations area in Jodhpur city as tension continues to prevail following clashes between two communities over installation of a religious flag in connection with Eid.
Congress on Tuesday questioned the “haste” and "intent" with which the Narendra Modi government is going ahead with the Initial Public Offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at a time the market conditions are not favourable and the decision to decrease its valuation and issue size.
Indian student in Pakistan among 3 charge-sheeted for terror activities, spying
The Special Investigation Agency (SIA), a unit carved out of the Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a charge sheet against three persons, including an Indian student enrolled in a Pakistani university and his father, for indulging in terror activities and passing across the border information about army units.
Police 'looking into' Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker speech, to take legal action if needed
Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.
Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022. Scared of being left in the digital dust, private equity investors are stampeding towards crypto projects - blockchain-based apps and platforms fuelled by cryptocurrencies that are native to the virtual economies of the metaverse and Web3.
Centre seeks time from SC for filing response to pleas challenging sedition law
The Centre has sought time from the Supreme Court to file its response on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial era penal law on sedition.
Congress questions Modi govt's 'intent' behind LIC IPO amid 'volatile market'
Energy crisis has power giant NTPC rushing back to coal
State-run electricity giant NTPC Ltd. plans to expand its coal-fired power fleet with a first new project in six years, a policy shift that reflects alarm over the nation’s worsening power crisis.
'Bommai to continue as CM': BJP leaders rebuff leadership change speculation
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will not be removed, dubbing questions on change in leadership “hypothetical”.
Shivpal Yadav's tweet declares war against Akhilesh on Eid
The war in the Yadav clan intensified further with Shivpal Singh Yadav going all out to express his anger at his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the occasion of Eid.
An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells
A month of records and contradictions. That was how April 2022 would go down in India Meteorological Department (IMD) records that have been meticulously maintained since 1901.
Inflation bites into parents' private school dreams
While inflation is putting the heaviest burden on the poorest, the relatively well-off are coming under the sort of pressure to make cuts in household budgets not seen in years.
Venture capitalists catch crypto fever
