DH Evening Brief: Russia says Ukraine attempted to kill Putin; Govt panel to address concerns of same-sex couples

Will form panel to look into issues concerns of same-sex couples, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee headed by the Cabinet secretary would be constituted to explore administrative steps for addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.
Sanjay Singh's name in excise policy case chargesheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday alleged the mention of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name in the Delhi excise policy case chargesheet by ED was a "deliberate attempt" to defame the party and its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP govt in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi
In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered why the "omnipresent and omniscient" leader could not see the "loot" happening in Karnataka by the '40 per cent commission government' of the BJP.
Kohli-Gambhir verbal spat: For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'
The verbal spat between star cricketers Virat Kohli and his former Delhi teammate Gautam Gambhir after the IPL match between Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday may have hogged the media limelight but the Uttar Pradesh police sought to give the incident an interesting turn by using it to advertise their capabilities.
This is a tale of two countries; and their legislatures. In both, elected members were disqualified although by procedures which were not identical. One tale has a happy ending. In the second tale, the wound inflicted by depriving the people of their elected representative continues to fester, and will probably smoulder for some time with unpredictable consequences. In both cases, the spirit of democracy is at stake. The people’s will needs protection, and their representation needs safeguards.
The engine dispute at the heart of Go First's bankruptcy filing
Cash-strapped Indian airline Go Airlines (India) Ltd, recently rebranded asGo Firstand previously as Go Air, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA PresidentPTUsha met them at the protest site on April 3 and assured the wrestlers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator.
Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine and accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This is a tale of two countries; and their legislatures. In both, elected members were disqualified although by procedures which were not identical. One tale has a happy ending. In the second tale, the wound inflicted by depriving the people of their elected representative continues to fester, and will probably smoulder for some time with unpredictable consequences. In both cases, the spirit of democracy is at stake. The people’s will needs protection, and their representation needs safeguards.
