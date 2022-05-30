DH Evening Brief | One detained in Moosewala murder case; Rumblings in Congress over RS candidates
DH Evening Brief | One detained in Moosewala murder case; Rumblings in Congress over RS candidates
updated: May 30 2022, 17:00 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sidhu Moosewala murder: One detained in joint raid in Dehradun
In a major development in connection with the sensational murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Uttrakhand and Punjab Police in a joint raid, have detained a man in Dehradun, who is said to be involved in the killing. Read more
Modi government’s popularity at highest since start of pandemic
Approval ratings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have risen to the highest since the start of the pandemic though there’s lingering concerns over the surging prices of essential items and unemployment, the latest survey showed on Monday. Read more
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha candidates
Voices of discontent have come out in the open over the Congress' choice of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections with some aspirants and leaders questioning the decision as the leadership pickedGandhi loyalists and outsiders from seven states where it can win ten seats. Read more
India aims to cut power output from at least 81 coal-fired plants over 4 years
India plans to reduce power generation from least 81 coal-fired utilities over the next four years, the federal power ministry said in a letter, in an effort to replace expensive thermal generation with cheaper green energy sources. Read more
Mona Lisa covered in cake in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was smeared with cake at the weekend by a man in a woman's wig who jumped out of a wheelchair and said artists should focus more on the planet. Read more
Uttar Pradesh bride cancels wedding after groom fails to arrange lensman
Irked over the failure to bring a videographer and lensman by the groom, a bride refused to marry and forced the wedding party to return in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. Read more
In Pics | A look at IPL title winners so far (2008-2022)
From Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans, here we take a look at all the IPL trophy winners over the years. See pics
'India a global powerhouse because of its gods', says Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
While the jury is still out on Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque case and on Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, a senior UP minister on Monday said that India became a "global powerhouse" because of its gods, and they are its identity. Read more
Ink thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru
Miscreants on Monday threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Read more
'Centre ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies'
Inflation in India should moderate in coming months and the government is ready with its consultation paper on cryptocurrencies, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday. Read more
It's girl power! Three girls -- Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla -- topped the Civil Service Examinations 2021, the Union Public Service Commission said on Monday, as it published a list of 685 candidates who cleared the prestigious test that opens the door to the country's bureaucracy. Read more
