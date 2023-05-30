DH Evening Brief: Wrestlers halt plan to throw away medals with 5-day ultimatum; Khalistan reference removed from Class 12 textbooks
updated: May 30 2023, 20:14 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Wrestlers hand over their medals to farmer leader, give five days time to government
Agitatingwrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from throwing these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment. Read more
NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook
TheNCERThas dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to education ministry officials. Read more
Shahbad Dairy murder: Sahil bought knife 15 days ago, say police
The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago and police are yet to recover it, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Read more
Decide whether you stand with Modi or people of Delhi: Kejriwal to Congress
Amid state Congress leaders vehemently opposing any truck with AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the main Opposition party to decide on whether it wants to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or with Delhiites who were “insulted” by the BJP government. Read more
Unruly passenger assaults Air India crew member onboard Goa-Delhi flight
A male passenger onboard an Air India flight from Goa on Monday physically assaulted a crew member and the unruly passenger was handed over to the security personnel after landing at the Delhi airport, according to the airline. Read more
Karnataka: With DKS at helm, irrigation department to prioritise Mekedatu project
The Mekedatu project, one of the first issues the Congress raised to garner support for the elections, is back in the spotlight with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, calling a meeting of the irrigation department on Tuesday. Read more
22 MLAs and 9 MPs from Shinde-led Shiv Sena feeling suffocated, could quit party, claims rival Shiv Sena (UBT)
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed 22 MLAs and nine MPs from rival Shiv Sena were feeling "suffocated" due to "step-motherly treatment" by the BJP and could quit the group led by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde. Read more
Committed to ensuring peace, says Amit Shah in strife-torn Manipur
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a delegation of civil society organisations and a group of women leadersin violence-hit Manipur. After the meeting, Shah said that "together we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in state". Read more
B Dayananda is new Bengaluru City Police chief
B Dayananda, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) has been named the new City police chief. The state government on Tuesday issued a transfer order regarding four senior IPS officials. The government posted Dayananda as the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. He was serving as ADGP Intelligence. Read more
