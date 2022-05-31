DH Evening Brief | ED gets Satyendar Jain's custody till June 9; Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 lower than earlier estimate
updated: May 31 2022, 17:13 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case
Delhi minister SatyendarJainwas sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 by a court here on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case. Read more
Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.7% of GDP, lower than earlier estimate
Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 6.9 per cent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday. Read more
India’s economy likely lost pace of growth before Russia-Ukraine war
India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery. Read more
Lotus blossoms in Gujarat: Patidar leader Hardik Patel decides to join BJP
28-year-old Hardik Patel, leader of the Patidar community, will be joining the ruling BJP on June 2nd at the party's headquarters in Gandhinagar along with his supporters. Read more
Home prices to accelerate again despite higher interest rates
Indian house prices are set to accelerate this year to a pace not seen in half a decade, according to aReuterspoll of property analysts who also warned that higher interest rates will crimp affordability, especially for first-time buyers. Read more
Mandya woman spends 4 days with daughter's body
In a shocking development, an incident of a mother spending four days with her daughter's body came to light on Tuesday in Mandya district. Read more
IMD betters monsoon forecast at 103% of average
India's rainfed agriculture region is set to receive above normal rainfall this monsoon season, the weather office said on Tuesday raising hopes for a bumper farm output and reining in inflation. Read more
