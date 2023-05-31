DH Evening Brief: Allahabad HC junks Muslim side's plea on Gyanvapi; India records strong 7.2% annual growth
DH Evening Brief: Allahabad HC junks Muslim side's plea on Gyanvapi; India records strong 7.2% annual growth
updated: May 31 2023, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Allahabad High Court junks Muslim side's plea
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which represents the Muslim side in theGyanvapiShrinagar Gauri case, challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side's case. Read more
GDP grows 6.1% in March quarter, 7.2% in FY23
India's economy grew 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022-23, pushing up the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday. Read more
Watch: Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters who raised slogans against him and briefly interrupted his speech during an event here in the US state of California. Watch video
Clean chit or not for Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police's flip-flop on wrestlers' allegations adds to mystery
In a curious turn of events, Delhi Police on Wednesday retracted its denial of giving clean chit to embattled Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh insexual harassment cases filed by women wrestlers. Read more
Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in cooperative sector
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh-crore project to increase food grain storage capacity by 700 lakh tonne in the cooperative sector, which the Modi government has described as the "world's largest" programme. Read more
Immersing your medals in Ganga won’t make court hang me, Brij Bhushan tells wrestlers
Amid the ongoing protest by the wrestlers,WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that the wrestlers immersing their medals in the Ganga would not make the court "hang" him. He further said that the wrestlers should present evidence against him, and if the allegations are proven, he is ready to acceptany punishment. Read more
Amend laws to punish cases of necrophilia, Karnataka HC tells Centre
The Karnataka High Court has made a recommendation to the Union Government to amend the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) or to introduce a separate provision for the offence against dead women as necrophilia or sadism. A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa said this while setting aside the order of conviction against a person under IPC section 376 for having sexual intercourse with a body. The bench however confirmed the rigorous life imprisonment and fine for the offence of murder under IPC section 302. Read more
Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday delivered a speech to parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to highlight the revolutionary aspects and risks of AI. Read more
Delhi Police take Shahbad Dairy murder accused to crime scene, recreate sequence of events
The Delhi Police on Wednesday recreated the scene of crime at the same bylane in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy where 20-year-old Sahil killed a minor girl, officials said. Read more
