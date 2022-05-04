DH Evening Brief: RBI raises repo rate to tame inflation; India mulls curbing wheat exports as heat destroys crop
DH Evening Brief: RBI raises repo rate to tame inflation; India mulls curbing wheat exports as heat destroys crop
updated: May 04 2022, 18:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
In a surprise move, RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to tame inflation
In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India Wednesday hiked the key policy interest (repo) rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect in order to contain the spike in inflation and re-anchor the inflationary expectations of households.
Interactive | How mercury burnt states in April 2022
In April, the average maximum temperature over the country as a whole being was the third highest with 35.30 degrees Celsius after the years 2010 (35.42 degrees Celsius), 2016 (35.32 degrees Celsius) since 1901.
BCCI slaps 2-year ban on Boria Majumdar from interviewing players, entering stadia for intimidating Saha
The BCCI has imposed a two-year ban on Boria Majumdar for bullying senior wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, barring the sports journalist from interviewing registered players and entering stadiums in the country.
'Koffee' goes cold: Karan Johar says show will not return
A week after reports claimed that a seventh season of "Koffee with Karan" was under production, host and filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said his popular celebrity chat show will not return for a new chapter.
