DH Evening Brief: Manipur govt issues shoot at sight order in 'extreme cases'; Patna HC stays Bihar's caste-based census
updated: May 04 2023, 18:18 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Manipur govt issues shoot at sight order in 'extreme cases'
Manipurgovernment on Thursday issued shoot at sight order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. Read more
Patna High Court stays Bihar's caste-based census
Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad directed the government to immediately stop the caste-based survey, and ensure that the data already collected are secured and not shared with anybody till final orders are passed. Read more
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India to attend SCO meet
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011. Read more
UP gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in anencounterhere on Thursday afternoon. Read more
Supreme Court closes wrestlers' plea against WFI head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual assault case
The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security. Read more
UP urban local body polls candidate seeks permission to hold dance programs, serve liquor
One may have heard about candidates in the polls making promises and offering just about anything to the voters to get their support but a nominee in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls has reportedly sought permission from the authorities to allow him to hold ''dance programs'' and also "serve"liquor to the electorate in his constituency. Read more
VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests in Karnataka against 'ban' proposal of Congress
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of the state on Thursday against the Congress election manifesto which proposed banning of the latter in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka. Read more
Go First cancels flights till May 9, DGCA orders refund
Crisis-hit airline Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. Read more
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
The heads of the 15 police districts in the national capital have been instructed to be on alert in their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas, in the aftermath of alate night ruckus at Jantar Mantarbetween police and some wrestlers on protest, a senior officer said on Thursday. Read more
