DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP president; Five jawans killed in J&K counter-terror op

Five Indian Army jawans killed in counter-terror op in Jammu and Kashmir
Five Army personnel belonging to Special Forces were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in a thickly vegetated area in Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Initially, two soldiers had died in the incident, while four others were injured. Three of the injured have also succumbed to the injuries.
KL Rahul to have surgery, ruled out of IPL and WTC final
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and India's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after he said on Friday he would undergo surgery on his thigh.
CBI searches at Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal's residence in bank fraud case
The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.
All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all the demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by the Delhi Police.
Opportunism in its foreign policy could cost India dearly
Opportunism can be an occasional tactical wedge in an environment of combative international diplomacy. Problems arise when it morphs into foreign policy. A tragic example in modern history was the Ottoman-German Alliance where Turkey’s Sultan Mehmed VI was lured by the prospect of money and of Russian territory, to side with Weimar Germany.
Row over Kejriwal's residence expenditure: BJP draws parallel with 'palaces' of Saddam, Kim Jong Un
The BJP on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the row over the Rs 45 crore expenditure on his residence, comparing him with the likes of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in terms of "luxury" linked to their "palaces".
Ukrainian MP punches Russian delegate for snatching his nation's flag at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
Ukrainian MP punches Russian delegate for snatching his nation's flag at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP president
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has taken back his resignation and is to remain president of the party.
Ukrainian MP punches Russian delegate for snatching his nation's flag at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
