DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP president; Five jawans killed in J&K counter-terror op

  • updated: May 05 2023, 18:08 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
  •  

    Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP president

    NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has taken back his resignation and is to remain president of the party.

    Read more

  •  

    Five Indian Army jawans killed in counter-terror op in Jammu and Kashmir

    Five Army personnel belonging to Special Forces were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in a thickly vegetated area in Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Initially, two soldiers had died in the incident, while four others were injured. Three of the injured have also succumbed to the injuries.

    Read more

  •  

    KL Rahul to have surgery, ruled out of IPL and WTC final

    Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and India's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after he said on Friday he would undergo surgery on his thigh.

    Read more

  •  

    CBI searches at Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal's residence in bank fraud case

    The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

    Read more

  •  

    All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

    Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all the demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by the Delhi Police.

    Read more

  •  

    Opportunism in its foreign policy could cost India dearly

    Opportunism can be an occasional tactical wedge in an environment of combative international diplomacy. Problems arise when it morphs into foreign policy. A tragic example in modern history was the Ottoman-German Alliance where Turkey’s Sultan Mehmed VI was lured by the prospect of money and of Russian territory, to side with Weimar Germany.

    Read more

  •  

    Row over Kejriwal's residence expenditure: BJP draws parallel with 'palaces' of Saddam, Kim Jong Un

    The BJP on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the row over the Rs 45 crore expenditure on his residence, comparing him with the likes of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in terms of "luxury" linked to their "palaces".

    Read more

  •  

    Ukrainian MP punches Russian delegate for snatching his nation's flag at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

    The BJP on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the row over the Rs 45 crore expenditure on his residence, comparing him with the likes of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in terms of "luxury" linked to their "palaces".

    Read more