DH Evening Brief: Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Kharge, family; 20 dead in Manipur violence so far
DH Evening Brief: Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Kharge, family; 20 dead in Manipur violence so far
updated: May 06 2023, 18:52 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Kharge, family; saffron party functionary denies charge
An assassination plot has been hatched to ‘wipe out’ Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate, the party general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Saturday. Read more
20 dead in Manipur violence so far: Security advisor Kuldeep Singh
At least 20 people have died while over 100 others have been injured in Manipur so far due to the violent clash between the majority Meiteis and the tribals since Wednesday, officials said on Saturday. Read more
People are fighting Karnataka Assembly election on behalf of BJP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP. Read More
King Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was on Saturday crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey, in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years. Read more
Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against Kejriwal
The Delhi BJP flagged off 14 special vans on Saturday under its "Jhootha Kahin Ka" campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said these vehicles will travel across the city and show a 27-minute video on the "lies and U-turns" of the AAP chief in last 8 years. Read more
The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 15 crore cash and Rs five crore worth jewellery after raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, targeting a few financiers who have allegedly mobilised resources for funding candidates in the May 10 Assembly polls. Read More
Rajnath Singh takes stock of security situation in Jammu after Rajouri terror attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks since October 2021. Read more
Army working on creating battlefield surveillance system for composite operational picture
The Army has set itself on a course of transformation and is working on creating a battlefield surveillance system to provide a composite operational picture to commanders and staffers at all levels for swifter decision-making, defence sources said. Read more
Karnataka Elections: Congress working on banned PFI's agenda, claims Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of functioning on the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) agenda, as he urged the people of Karnataka not to vote for the opposition party in Assembly polls next week.Read more
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM issue: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win over 140 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership. Read more
Sudan envoys begin talks amid pressure to end conflict
Sudan's warring sides were beginning talks on Saturday that aim to firm up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed the African country to the brink of collapse, the US and Saudi Arabia said. Read more
Scorpion bites woman passenger onboard Air India flight
In a rare incident, a woman passenger was bitten by a scorpion onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai last month. Read more
Why airlines keep folding in India’s booming aviation market
Go Airlines India Ltd. this week became the latest victim in the battle of the skies over India. It isn’t the first high-profile carrier to fail and it won’t be the last. Read more
Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Kharge, family; saffron party functionary denies charge
An assassination plot has been hatched to ‘wipe out’ Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate, the party general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Saturday. Read more
20 dead in Manipur violence so far: Security advisor Kuldeep Singh
At least 20 people have died while over 100 others have been injured in Manipur so far due to the violent clash between the majority Meiteis and the tribals since Wednesday, officials said on Saturday. Read more
People are fighting Karnataka Assembly election on behalf of BJP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP. Read More
King Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was on Saturday crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey, in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years. Read more
Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against Kejriwal
The Delhi BJP flagged off 14 special vans on Saturday under its "Jhootha Kahin Ka" campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said these vehicles will travel across the city and show a 27-minute video on the "lies and U-turns" of the AAP chief in last 8 years. Read more
I-T raids unearth Rs 15 cr cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 cr in poll-bound Karnataka
The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 15 crore cash and Rs five crore worth jewellery after raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, targeting a few financiers who have allegedly mobilised resources for funding candidates in the May 10 Assembly polls. Read More
Rajnath Singh takes stock of security situation in Jammu after Rajouri terror attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks since October 2021. Read more
Army working on creating battlefield surveillance system for composite operational picture
The Army has set itself on a course of transformation and is working on creating a battlefield surveillance system to provide a composite operational picture to commanders and staffers at all levels for swifter decision-making, defence sources said. Read more
Karnataka Elections: Congress working on banned PFI's agenda, claims Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of functioning on the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) agenda, as he urged the people of Karnataka not to vote for the opposition party in Assembly polls next week.Read more
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM issue: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win over 140 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership. Read more
Sudan envoys begin talks amid pressure to end conflict
Sudan's warring sides were beginning talks on Saturday that aim to firm up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed the African country to the brink of collapse, the US and Saudi Arabia said. Read more
Scorpion bites woman passenger onboard Air India flight
In a rare incident, a woman passenger was bitten by a scorpion onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai last month. Read more
Why airlines keep folding in India’s booming aviation market
Go Airlines India Ltd. this week became the latest victim in the battle of the skies over India. It isn’t the first high-profile carrier to fail and it won’t be the last. Read more