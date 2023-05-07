DH Evening Brief: If Cong hadn't done anything in 70 yrs, Modi wouldn't be PM, says Kharge; 23,000 flee violence in Manipur

'Scared' Congress bringing leaders who had stopped campaigning: Modi's jibe at Sonia Gandhi rally
In a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "scared" party brought in its veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the Karnataka election after its "lies did not work".
VHP, Bajrang Dal to organise 'Hanuman Chalisa' chanting across India on May 9
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Sunday said that have decided to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on May 9 throughout the country, which happens to be a day before the Karnataka Assembly elections.
The AAP on Sunday demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter.
Plea filed in SC against order to include Meetei/Meitei Community as a ST in Manipur
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by Dinganglung Gangmei, BJP MLA and Chairman of the Hill Area Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly against the High Court's March 27 direction for including Meetei/Meitei Community as a Scheduled Tribe in the Presidential list.
Amid the ever-changing political situation in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday dropped a bomb on Sundayby claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut would soon join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', says Congress
The Congress on Sunday alleged that the amount spent on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was Rs 171 crore and not Rs 45 crore reported earlier as his government had to buy additional flats for officers whose houses had to be either demolished or vacated for the expansion of the CM's residential complex.
If we hadn't done anything in 70 years, you would not be PM: Kharge slams Modi in K'taka
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said only his "jacket" is famous and he changes it four times a day.
'23,000 flee violence in northeast India,' says army
Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said Sunday, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.
ASI agrees to survey Jama Masjid in UP's Badaun to verify temple claims
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given an application in Badaun court, for carrying out a survey of the Jama Masjid there.
