DH Evening Brief: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in corruption case; Sachin Pilot fires fresh salvo against CM Gehlot
updated: May 09 2023, 17:20 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in corruption case
Former Pakistan prime ministerImranKhanwas arrested Tuesday during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted from office last year. Read more
'Ashok Gehlot's leader seems to be Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi,' says Sachin Pilot in fresh salvo against CM
WhileAshok Gehlot created ripples with his "Vasundhare Raje saved his government" remarks, his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Tuesday renewed the leadership battle in Rajasthan Congress, saying that the Rajasthan Chief Minister appears to consider the senior BJP leader and not Sonia Gandhi as his leader. Read more
Supreme Court objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Tuesday objected to a public statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the "politicisation" of the issue of a 4 per centquota for Muslims in jobs and education in Karnataka at a time when the matter was being heard by it. Read more
Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get Vice President, Governor posts: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel
Stoking a controversy, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel claimed that "tolerant Muslims can be counted on fingers" and it too "was a tactic to lead a public life wearing a mask" as it leads to vice-president, governor or vice-chancellor posts. Read more
Kerala HC terms Tanur boat accident as 'haunting'; initiates suo motu PIL on the issue
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday termed as "shocking" and "haunting" the boat accident at Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago that claimed 22 lives, including 15 children, and initiated a PIL on its own to find out why the authorities allowed the vessel to operate by allegedly flouting rules. Read more
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, May 13. Read more
Shraddha Walkar case: Aftab Poonawala charged with murder, pleads not guilty
A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aftab Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces. Read more
Hang producer of 'The Kerala Story' in public: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
Amid the ongoing controversy over the movieThe Kerala Story,NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has called for its producer to behanged in public. Read more
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes that sell for $230 each
Wearing a white tank top inside a foggy greenhouse at his farm in Otofuke on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Hiroyuki Nakagawa plucks ripened mangoes ready to be packed and shipped. Outside the temperature is a freezing -8C on a clear December day, but inside the greenhouse the thermometer clocks in around 36C. Read more
