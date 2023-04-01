DH Evening Brief: Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail after 10 months; Cong blames K'taka Home Minister's inefficiency for B'luru gang-rape case
updated: Apr 01 2023, 18:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail after 10 months
After spending about 10 months in the Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage death case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked free on Saturday evening. Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu, however, had earlier expressed unhappiness over the "delay" in his release after they waited outside the jail for more than eight hours.
B'luru gang-rape case: Cong blames inefficiency of K'taka Home Minister
The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Saturday slammed the state's ruling BJP government over the gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving car in Bengaluru and claimed that the incident is the result of inefficiency of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital.The semi-high speed train was flagged off at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon. Addressing a gathering after the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi said, "Our endeavour is to transform railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens."
'I won't contest in Karnataka polls,' says Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated on Saturday that he will not contest in the upcoming assembly elections. Yathindra, Congress MLA from Varuna constituency, had represented the same constituency in the 2018 assembly elections. But, this time Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna constituency and there was curiosity on which seat Yathindra would contest.
CID takes charge of probe into Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal's Howrah
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police has taken charge of the investigation into the clashes in the Howrah district on Thursday over a Ram Navami procession that started on Wednesday and continued on Friday.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition
The BJP is eying a rare social coalition including 'upper' castes and a majority of backward classes in Bihar to power its bid to vanquish in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the formidable RJD-JD(U) alliance, which had inflicted a crushing defeat on it in the 2015 Assembly elections.
The Delhi Police on Saturday filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car in the early hours of January 1.
People are stunned by Gujarat HC order on PM Modi's degree: Arvind Kejriwal
People, who have the right to know about the academic qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are “stunned” by the Gujarat High Court's verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
Drunk Swede molests IndiGo crew member during flight
In another case of unruly behaviour in the mid-air, an inebriated elderly Swedish national was arrested late on Thursday for allegedly abusing and molesting an IndiGo crew member on a Bangkok-Mumbai flight, officials said here on Saturday.
Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations
India's market regulator is investigating possible violation of 'related party' transaction rules in the Adani Group's dealings with at least three offshore entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate's founder, two people said.
