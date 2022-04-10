DH Evening Brief: April 10, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pakistan PM's post
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday submitted his nomination papers for the Prime Minister's post after the seat fell vacant following Imran Khan's ouster from power through a vote of a no-confidence motion.
It is no longer 'glamorous' to become terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Gen Pandey
Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of a transition as it has lost the "glamour" that was once associated with it, Army commander Lt Gen D P Pandey has said, adding "white collar terrorists" are now desperately trying to lure into their ranks adolescents who may not yet have the maturity to judge right from wrong.
AAP in J&K: A challenge to BJP in Jammu, but Kashmir is tougher
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to debut in Jammu and Kashmir's gloomy political arena. Buoyed by its success in the recent Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab, the AAP hopes to emerge as an alternative to the established parties in J&K.
For 3rd quarter in row, startup funding crosses $10 billion in Q1, creates 14 unicorns
The startup ecosystem has created as many as 14 unicorns in the first three months of 2022, and for the third consecutive quarter, they have received over $10 billion across 334 funding deals, says an industry report.
Shehbaz Sharif steps out of the shadows to lead Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become Pakistan's new prime minister Monday after leading the opposition alliance that ousted Imran Khan, is a tough administrator with a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.
Opposition parties should come together to end BJP's 'oppression': Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said all opposition parties should unite against the BJP to relieve people of its “oppression” and asserted that the party had approached BSP chief Mayawati to lead the coalition in UP, but never heard back.
Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pakistan PM's post
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday submitted his nomination papers for the Prime Minister's post after the seat fell vacant following Imran Khan's ouster from power through a vote of a no-confidence motion.
Read more
CBI rejects 'baseless' reports of FBI presence in Karnataka over Bitcoin scam
The CBI on Sunday described reports that the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is in India to gather information on the Bitcoin scam in Karnataka as "speculative" and "without any basis".
Read more
It is no longer 'glamorous' to become terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Gen Pandey
Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of a transition as it has lost the "glamour" that was once associated with it, Army commander Lt Gen D P Pandey has said, adding "white collar terrorists" are now desperately trying to lure into their ranks adolescents who may not yet have the maturity to judge right from wrong.
Read more
AAP in J&K: A challenge to BJP in Jammu, but Kashmir is tougher
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to debut in Jammu and Kashmir's gloomy political arena. Buoyed by its success in the recent Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab, the AAP hopes to emerge as an alternative to the established parties in J&K.
Read more
For 3rd quarter in row, startup funding crosses $10 billion in Q1, creates 14 unicorns
The startup ecosystem has created as many as 14 unicorns in the first three months of 2022, and for the third consecutive quarter, they have received over $10 billion across 334 funding deals, says an industry report.
Read more
Shehbaz Sharif steps out of the shadows to lead Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become Pakistan's new prime minister Monday after leading the opposition alliance that ousted Imran Khan, is a tough administrator with a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.
Read more
Opposition parties should come together to end BJP's 'oppression': Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said all opposition parties should unite against the BJP to relieve people of its “oppression” and asserted that the party had approached BSP chief Mayawati to lead the coalition in UP, but never heard back.
Read more