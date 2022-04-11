DH Evening Brief: April 11, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by Parliament on Monday after rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.
'No violence will be tolerated': JNU issues notice
After violence erupted at the JNU Campus over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Ram Navami, the campus issued a notice saying "no violence will be tolerated on the Campus" and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony.
Jharkhand ropeway accident: One dead, operation on to rescue others stranded in trollies
At least one person died while 48 others remain trapped mid-air in a row of 12 ropeway trollies that collided with each other at Trikut hills, close to Baba Baidyanath Temple, inJharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior official said Monday.
Sri Lanka's ruling coalition members propose interim government, new PM
A leader from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition said on Monday that three members of the alliance had proposed forming an interim government, a week after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity administration amid unrest and a severe economic crisis.
Antidote to rise in oil prices is reduction in usage: West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said that in the face of incessant rise in oil prices, people should reduce the usage of petroleum products as an antidote to such price hikes.
TCS March-quarter profit rises 7.4%, revenue up 16%
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 7.4 per centrise in March-quarter profit on Monday, as India's top IT exporter benefited from a wave of digital transformation sweeping across the globe.
