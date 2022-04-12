DH Evening Brief: April 12, 2022

Russia cannot be isolated or held back: Putin's warning to West
Russia says it will never again depend on the West after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on it to punish Putin for his Feb. 24 order for what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
UGC to allow students to pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode
Students will now be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.
Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for felicitating him; says Pak desires 'peaceful and cooperative' ties with India
In his inaugural speech on Monday, Sharif had raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international fora.
While CSK have always claimed that their Rs 14 crore buy would be fit before the second week of April, the seriousness of the tear was such that there was "no chance of his availability" in the tournament.
After accusing Minister Eshwarappa of corruption, Belagavi BJP worker ends life
Patil had, a couple of weeks ago, alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works. He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi.
Jharkhand ropeway accident: One more person falls off chopper, rest rescued
Fourteen of the remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air on a ropeway at Trikut hills for around 40 hours, were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters, bringing an end to the operations.
Retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March
Retail inflation has risen to 6.95 per cent in March against 6.07 per cent reported in February, likely on the back of rising food prices, government data has shown
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest
Mufti alleged that she intended to visit the family of the Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian district who was attacked by militants in his native village on April 6.
Back injury rules Deepak Chahar out of IPL-15
