DH Evening Brief: IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9%; I-T dept detects Rs 1K cr bogus expenditure after raids on Karnataka co-op banks
DH Evening Brief: IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9%; I-T dept detects Rs 1K cr bogus expenditure after raids on Karnataka co-op banks
updated: Apr 11 2023, 19:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for current fiscal
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered India's economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Yet India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. Read more
Karnataka: I-T dept detects Rs 1K cr bogus expenditure after raids on co-op banks
The Income-tax department has detected "bogus" expenditure and alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore after it raided some cooperative banks in poll-bound Karnataka sometime ago, the CBDT said Tuesday. Read more
Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa retires from electoral politics
Veteran KarnatakaBJP leader and Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa on Tuesdaywrote a letter to the party National President J P Nadda announcing that he would retire from electoral politics. The letter has since gone viral on social media networking sites.He has also requested the party leaders not to consider his name for any Assembly constituency. Read more
Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP taking away his MP "tag" will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions. Read more
‘Don’t mess around with my authority,' says CJI Chandrachud to lawyer
“Don’t mess around with my authority,” an angry Chief Justice of India (CJI)D Y ChandrachudTuesday warned a lawyer when he mentioned a case for early hearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by him. Read more
No competition with Karnataka's Nandini to sell milk, curd online only in Bengaluru: Amul chief Jayen Mehta
Caught in the political row over market place battle with popular Karnataka brand Nandini, head of the Gujarat-based cooperative selling Amul brand on Tuesday said it will sell milk and curd only through online channels in Bengaluru and there is no competition with Nandini milk which is much cheaper due to the state government subsidy. Read more
Pilot openly challenges Congress leadership, goes ahead with hunger strike against Gehlot
Defying central leadership’s diktat and setting stage for a confrontation, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot government accusing it of not taking action against corruption under the Vasundhara Raje regime. Read more
How India's birth control battle falters in rural Bihar
Pratima Kumari, a government health worker in Bihar, sets off on her mini scooter every morning, crisscrossing vast corn fields and pineapple orchards to visit villages and meet young, married couples. Read more
Supreme Court clears RSS marches in Tamil Nadu, dismissing govt's pleas against Madras HC order
TheSupreme Courton Tuesday dismissed a plea byTamil Nadugovernment challenging the Madras High Court order, which allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march across the state. Read more
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for current fiscal
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered India's economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Yet India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. Read more
Karnataka: I-T dept detects Rs 1K cr bogus expenditure after raids on co-op banks
The Income-tax department has detected "bogus" expenditure and alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore after it raided some cooperative banks in poll-bound Karnataka sometime ago, the CBDT said Tuesday. Read more
Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa retires from electoral politics
Veteran KarnatakaBJP leader and Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa on Tuesdaywrote a letter to the party National President J P Nadda announcing that he would retire from electoral politics. The letter has since gone viral on social media networking sites.He has also requested the party leaders not to consider his name for any Assembly constituency. Read more
Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP taking away his MP "tag" will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions. Read more
‘Don’t mess around with my authority,' says CJI Chandrachud to lawyer
“Don’t mess around with my authority,” an angry Chief Justice of India (CJI)D Y ChandrachudTuesday warned a lawyer when he mentioned a case for early hearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by him. Read more
No competition with Karnataka's Nandini to sell milk, curd online only in Bengaluru: Amul chief Jayen Mehta
Caught in the political row over market place battle with popular Karnataka brand Nandini, head of the Gujarat-based cooperative selling Amul brand on Tuesday said it will sell milk and curd only through online channels in Bengaluru and there is no competition with Nandini milk which is much cheaper due to the state government subsidy. Read more
Pilot openly challenges Congress leadership, goes ahead with hunger strike against Gehlot
Defying central leadership’s diktat and setting stage for a confrontation, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot government accusing it of not taking action against corruption under the Vasundhara Raje regime. Read more
How India's birth control battle falters in rural Bihar
Pratima Kumari, a government health worker in Bihar, sets off on her mini scooter every morning, crisscrossing vast corn fields and pineapple orchards to visit villages and meet young, married couples. Read more
Supreme Court clears RSS marches in Tamil Nadu, dismissing govt's pleas against Madras HC order
TheSupreme Courton Tuesday dismissed a plea byTamil Nadugovernment challenging the Madras High Court order, which allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march across the state. Read more