DH Evening Brief: Four jawans killed in firing at Bathinda station; March retail inflation eases below RBI's upper tolerance level

Congress won't allow BJP to raise 'One Nation, One Milk' slogan, says Jairam Ramesh
The Congress will use the ‘Nandini’ episode as a prominent campaign plank during the Karnataka election, saying it will expose the BJP’s “sinister agenda” and “not allow a time to come" when the BJP can raise 'One Nation, One Milk' slogan.
Laxman Savadi to quit BJP after being denied ticket for Karnataka elections
Upset over not being given a party ticketfor the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP leader Laxman Savadi announced on Wednesday that he would resign from theprimary membership of the saffron party and as an MLC.
BJP brings Modi-centric 'Naatu Naatu' version in poll-bound Karnataka
The BJP has put its own spin on the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls. The saffron party's lyrics have 'Modi Modi' as the refrain followed by their achievements in the state.
Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling Rs 510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station, Punjab Police say it is 'fratricidal' incident
Four Army personnel of an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early Wednesday, with the state police terming it as a case of "fratricide".
March retail inflation eases below RBI's upper tolerance level
India's annual retail inflation for March eased below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, as food prices softened.
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the premises of the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in the Bihar capital sent security personnel into a tizzy on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi as Ukraine asks India for medical aid
Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has conveyed to her Indian interlocutors Kyiv's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with New Delhi.
China sets up no-fly zone near Taiwan for 'space activities'
China will set up a brief no-fly zone north of Taiwan on Sunday due to what the island's transport ministry described as "space activities".
Twitter company 'no longer exists', now part of Musk’s X Corp
Twitter Inc has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X Corp, driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform.
China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people.
