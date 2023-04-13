DH Evening Brief: SC says K'taka scrapping Muslim quota prima facie based on 'fallacious assumption'; Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter
DH Evening Brief: SC says K'taka scrapping Muslim quota prima facie based on 'fallacious assumption'; Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter
updated: Apr 13 2023, 18:04 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Karnataka govt's decision on scrapping 4% Muslim quota prima facie based on 'absolutely fallacious assumption': SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday said thatKarnataka government's decision to raise 2 per cent quotas for Vokkaliga, Lingayat each,scrapping 4 per centOBC quota for Muslims, prima facie "shaky andflawed". Read more
Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said. Read more
ED registers FEMA case against BBC India over foreign exchange violation
Two months after the Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted "survey operations" in a tax evasion case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations. Read more
Uttar Pradesh: Man dies after employer tortures him over suspicion of theft
A 33-year-old man died after allegedly being given electric shocks and thrashed by his employer over suspicion of theft in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday. Read more
Khandu govt building mini power projects along China border in Arunachal
The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched an ambitious plan to build 50 mini hydropower projects along the border with China for electrification of remote villages that are facing challenges of poor connectivity and mountainous terrain. Read more
Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India
Apple Incassembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone arena after accelerating a move beyond China. Read more
Infosys Q4 net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 crore
Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore in March quarter of FY23, and gave 4-7 per cent revenue growth forecast for FY24 amid macro economic uncertainities. Read more
Real impact of an ornamental ‘national’ status
The ritualistic allotment or denial of national- or state-party status by the Election Commission of India is quintessentially a sort of political ratings given to different parties. To make it more precise, it is a barometer for checking whether a political party is growing or shrinking. Read more
Supreme Court slams Lalit Modi over social media post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology
TheSupreme Courton Thursday came down heavily on ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology. Read more
