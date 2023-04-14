DH Evening Brief: CBI summons Kejriwal in excise policy case; AAP, Delhi L-G lock horns over power subsidy
DH Evening Brief: CBI summons Kejriwal in excise policy case; AAP, Delhi L-G lock horns over power subsidy
updated: Apr 14 2023, 19:47 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 in excise policy case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on April 16 for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.His questioning comes around two months after the CBI and later ED arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.
Fresh tussle between Delhi govt and L-G office over power subsidy
Delhi Power Minister Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.
However, the Lt Governor's office said the power subsidy extension for the year 2023-24 has been approved by Saxena and accused Atishi of levelling false allegations.
Laxman Savadi joins Congress after BJP denies ticket for Karnataka elections
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday decided to join the Congress.
Can Nitish Kumar unite the Opposition? Yes, but not so easily
Among the Opposition ranks it is known that the office of the Prime Minister is up for grabs for any regional leader who can win 30-plus Lok Sabha seats and find acceptability among the non-Congress groupings. Read more
Delhi Police nabs 'super thief' who inspired Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye'
Delhi Police has arrested Devender Singh alias Bunty, a notorious thief who was involved in around 500 cases of theft across the country and inspired a Bollywood flick, officials said on Friday. Read more
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's main island
A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia's main island of Java and tourist island of Bali on Friday, causing panic but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake was centred 96.5 kilometres (59.8 miles) north of Tuban, a coastal city in East Java province, at a depth of 594 kilometres (369 miles).
CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 in excise policy case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on April 16 for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.His questioning comes around two months after the CBI and later ED arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.
Read more
Fresh tussle between Delhi govt and L-G office over power subsidy
Delhi Power Minister Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.
However, the Lt Governor's office said the power subsidy extension for the year 2023-24 has been approved by Saxena and accused Atishi of levelling false allegations.
Read more
Laxman Savadi joins Congress after BJP denies ticket for Karnataka elections
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday decided to join the Congress.
Read more
Give us WB’s 35 LS seats, BJP will offer next CM: Amit Shah in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, asked Bengal’s voters to get the BJP 35-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
He claimed that if the voters did so then “25 (the year next) will not be needed”, and before that, the Mamata Banerjee government may come to an end.
Read more
Can Nitish Kumar unite the Opposition? Yes, but not so easily
Among the Opposition ranks it is known that the office of the Prime Minister is up for grabs for any regional leader who can win 30-plus Lok Sabha seats and find acceptability among the non-Congress groupings. Read more
Delhi Police nabs 'super thief' who inspired Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye'
Delhi Police has arrested Devender Singh alias Bunty, a notorious thief who was involved in around 500 cases of theft across the country and inspired a Bollywood flick, officials said on Friday. Read more
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's main island
A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia's main island of Java and tourist island of Bali on Friday, causing panic but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake was centred 96.5 kilometres (59.8 miles) north of Tuban, a coastal city in East Java province, at a depth of 594 kilometres (369 miles).
Read more
Technology, alternative dispute resolution, vital for justice delivery: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that technology needs to be brought into play to speed up the justice delivery system, especially in remote areas such as in the northeast.
He also maintained that the alternative dispute resolution system was an important pillar of judicial delivery.
Read more
Xiaomi slams Ukraine for calling it 'sponsor of war'
Chinese tablet and phone maker Xiaomi said on Friday it strongly opposed Ukraine adding the company to the "international sponsors of war" list.
Read more