DH Evening Brief: Calls to ratify same-sex marriage 'elitist', Centre tells SC; Bommai says Shettar's exit won't make a difference to BJP
DH Evening Brief: Calls to ratify same-sex marriage 'elitist', Centre tells SC; Bommai says Shettar's exit won't make a difference to BJP
updated: Apr 17 2023, 18:49 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
Calls to ratify same-sex marriage 'elitist': Govt to SC
The Union government has opposed before the Supreme Court maintainability of plea to recognise same-sex marriage by asking if a constitutional court can legislate to create a separate socio-legal institution of marriage between persons not contemplated by the existing legislation. Read more
Jagadish Shettar's exit will not make a difference to BJP's electoral prospects: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday said the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP would have no adverse impact on the party's prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and he was surprised byhis decision to join the Congress. Read more
Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers at Bathinda military station: Police
An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Monday. Read more
Is the UP model that of bulldozers and encounters?
Atiq Ahmed,who was shot dead on live TV, while in police custody, was a despicable character, whom I once met at a construction site in Prayagraj (then Allahabad). He was contesting in 2004 general elections, and I was covering them, accompanied then by a fellow woman journalist. Both of us were distinctively uncomfortable surrounded by a gangster and his henchmen, and it was a heightened experience that we have never forgotten. There was no doubt we were engaging with a psychopathic violent killer-for-hire. Read more
Ex-captains clash: Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after RCB-DC match
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Instagram. Read more
Bengal school jobs scam: SC stays HC order on CBI, ED probe against Abhishek Banerjee
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI and theED to question Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjeein primary teachers recruitment scam. He is also the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Read more
Heatwave to persist in east India, relief likely in northwestern plains soon
Heatwave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the Met office said on Monday. Read more
SC bench recuses from hearing plea challenging appointment of Arun Goel as EC
A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice KM Joseph on Monday recused from hearing a plea challenging appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner. Read more
Calls to ratify same-sex marriage 'elitist': Govt to SC
The Union government has opposed before the Supreme Court maintainability of plea to recognise same-sex marriage by asking if a constitutional court can legislate to create a separate socio-legal institution of marriage between persons not contemplated by the existing legislation. Read more
Jagadish Shettar's exit will not make a difference to BJP's electoral prospects: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday said the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP would have no adverse impact on the party's prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and he was surprised byhis decision to join the Congress. Read more
Army jawan arrested in connection with killing of 4 soldiers at Bathinda military station: Police
An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Monday. Read more
Is the UP model that of bulldozers and encounters?
Atiq Ahmed,who was shot dead on live TV, while in police custody, was a despicable character, whom I once met at a construction site in Prayagraj (then Allahabad). He was contesting in 2004 general elections, and I was covering them, accompanied then by a fellow woman journalist. Both of us were distinctively uncomfortable surrounded by a gangster and his henchmen, and it was a heightened experience that we have never forgotten. There was no doubt we were engaging with a psychopathic violent killer-for-hire. Read more
Ex-captains clash: Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after RCB-DC match
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Instagram. Read more
Bengal school jobs scam: SC stays HC order on CBI, ED probe against Abhishek Banerjee
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI and theED to question Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjeein primary teachers recruitment scam. He is also the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Read more
Heatwave to persist in east India, relief likely in northwestern plains soon
Heatwave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the Met office said on Monday. Read more
SC bench recuses from hearing plea challenging appointment of Arun Goel as EC
A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice KM Joseph on Monday recused from hearing a plea challenging appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner. Read more