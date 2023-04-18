DH Evening Brief: Centre, Gujarat govt claim privilege on remission files of Bilkis case convicts; Pawars dismiss rumours of split within MVA
DH Evening Brief: Centre, Gujarat govt claim privilege on remission files of Bilkis case convicts; Pawars dismiss rumours of split within MVA
updated: Apr 18 2023, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
'Massacre cannot be compared with single murder': SC questions parole to Bilkis case convicts
The Centre and the Gujarat government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Read more
Pawars dismiss rumours of brewing split within MVA
After fortnight-long speculations and the possibilityof a political earthquake in Maharashtra, the Pawar uncle-nephew duo on Tuesday scotched rumours and denied reports of a splinter group of the NCP extending support to the BJP. Read more
Will not go into personal laws, says SC while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that it will not go into the personal laws governing marriages while deciding the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages and asked the lawyers to advance arguments on the Special Marriage Act.Read more
No mafia can terrorise people in UP now, says Yogi days after Atiq killing
Facing flak over Saturday's sensational killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on camera in Prayagraj town, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apparently undeterred by the criticism over the killings, said on Tuesday that mafia could no longer 'terrorise' people in the state. Read more
Modi eyes higher capital gains tax for rich to curb inequality
India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws to replace a byzantine matrix of rules and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduce widening income inequality if he returns to power next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Read more
Video of Rajasthan traffic cop sobbing goes viral, says harassed by men with 'political connections'
Rajasthan Police have launched a probe based on a viral video that showed a sobbing traffic head constable accusing a few men of misbehaving with him when he was clearing traffic in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Fraud applications: Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities
At least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states, amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work – not study – in this country, according to a media report.Read more
G7 vows 'severe costs' for those helping Russia in Ukraine invasion
G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs", as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge: China.Read more
Twitter to restrict visibility of tweets that violate its policy
Social media platform Twitter will allow freedom of speech but not "freedom of reach" as it will restrict visibility of tweets that violate its rules, the company said in its policy update.Read more
Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan
Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan.Read more
FC Barcelona President Laporta denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees
FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta held a press conference to explain the ongoing scandal around the payments of over seven million euros that the club made to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referee's Federation Enriquez Negreira.Read more
'Massacre cannot be compared with single murder': SC questions parole to Bilkis case convicts
The Centre and the Gujarat government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Read more
Pawars dismiss rumours of brewing split within MVA
After fortnight-long speculations and the possibilityof a political earthquake in Maharashtra, the Pawar uncle-nephew duo on Tuesday scotched rumours and denied reports of a splinter group of the NCP extending support to the BJP. Read more
Will not go into personal laws, says SC while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that it will not go into the personal laws governing marriages while deciding the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages and asked the lawyers to advance arguments on the Special Marriage Act.Read more
No mafia can terrorise people in UP now, says Yogi days after Atiq killing
Facing flak over Saturday's sensational killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on camera in Prayagraj town, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apparently undeterred by the criticism over the killings, said on Tuesday that mafia could no longer 'terrorise' people in the state. Read more
Modi eyes higher capital gains tax for rich to curb inequality
India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws to replace a byzantine matrix of rules and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduce widening income inequality if he returns to power next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Read more
Video of Rajasthan traffic cop sobbing goes viral, says harassed by men with 'political connections'
Rajasthan Police have launched a probe based on a viral video that showed a sobbing traffic head constable accusing a few men of misbehaving with him when he was clearing traffic in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Fraud applications: Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities
At least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states, amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work – not study – in this country, according to a media report.Read more
G7 vows 'severe costs' for those helping Russia in Ukraine invasion
G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs", as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge: China.Read more
Twitter to restrict visibility of tweets that violate its policy
Social media platform Twitter will allow freedom of speech but not "freedom of reach" as it will restrict visibility of tweets that violate its rules, the company said in its policy update.Read more
Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan
Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan.Read more
FC Barcelona President Laporta denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees
FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta held a press conference to explain the ongoing scandal around the payments of over seven million euros that the club made to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referee's Federation Enriquez Negreira.Read more