DH Evening Brief: India set to surpass China to become most populous nation; Cabinet nod for National Quantum Mission
updated: Apr 19 2023, 18:34 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
India is on its way to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed. Read more
Cabinet nod for National Quantum Mission
The government on Wednesday approved the National Quantum Mission to nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology. The mission involves a cost to Rs 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31.The National Quantum Mission (NQM), approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will accelerate quantum technology-led economic growth and nurture the ecosystem in the country.
Centre files affidavit calling for states' views on same-sex marriage within 10 days amid SC hearing
The Union government on Wednesday sought time from the Supreme Court to hold a consultative process with States and Union Territories (UTs) and obtain their views to put it on record for adjudication of the issue of same-sex marriage. In its renewed request, the government asked the court to add all States and Union Territories (UTs) as parties in the ongoing hearing on petitions seeking legal sanction to same-sex marriage as the subject fell in their legislative domain.
Killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence
Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.
Will resign if proven I dialed Shah over TMC's national status: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will resign if it is proven that she dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah after TMC lost the national party status.Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters at West Bengal's state sectretariat, said that her party's name will remain All India Trinamool Congress.
PM Modi, Amit Shah among BJP's star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month. The Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party.
Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.
Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space, but many experts question whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite because only low-resolution images were releasedafter past test launches.
'Will quit electoral politics after this election': Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah informed that the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections would be his last venture into active electoral politics. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah filed his nomination for Varuna constituency at taluk panchayatoffice in Nanjangud of Mysuru district today where he was accompanied former minister H C Mahadevappa and others accompanied him.
After Mukul Roy expresses wish to join BJP, son says he needs medical attention
Mukul Roy needs medical attention, his son Subharanghsu said on Wednesday after the veteran politician from West Bengal expressed his desire to return to the BJP.Speaking to reporters, he said Roy's statement about returning to the BJP should not be taken seriously.
Your background doesn't matter, it is who you become: Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta
As the daughter of a farmer and a homemaker, Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta says she never let her background come in the way of her childhood dream of participating in a beauty pageant.Gupta, 19, was announced the winner on Saturday night in Imphal, Manipur, where she beat out competition from 29 other contestants.
