DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction; 'Rioters would hang upside down...,' Shah says after Ram Navami clashes
DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction; 'Rioters would hang upside down...,' Shah says after Ram Navami clashes
updated: Apr 02 2023, 18:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction on Monday
Ending speculation over his next course of action, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday will file an appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in a defamation case in Surat Sessions Court on Monday.
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.
Muslim man beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Karnataka's Ramanagara
A Muslim man was beaten to death by alleged cow vigilantes in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru. Idris Pasha, a cattle trader, and his two associates were assaulted by self-styled cow protectors led by one Puneet Kerehalli on Friday night.
After PM's 'supari to dent my image' remark, Sibal says let us know names, they must be prosecuted
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that some people have given 'supari (contract)' to dent his image, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the PM to name them and said "let us prosecute them".
In Birbhum minus Anubrata Mondal Trinamool faces exodus
With Trinamool Congress strongman and the party's Birbhum district president currently locked in Tihar Jail in New Delhi for his involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, the state's ruling party has started witnessing an exodus of the lower-rung leaders and workers from the district.
One dead as Ram Navami clashes rock parts of India
Authorities deployed hundreds of riot police and cut mobile internet services in parts of eastern India on Sunday after violent clashes erupted in at least eight states during Ram Navami celebrations.Police said one person was shot dead in the Nalanda district of Bihar state on Saturday after majority Hindus and minority Muslims clashed in the town of Bihar Sharif.
Amid a spike in raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the past few years, with several persons, including political leaders having been booked in cases of money laundering under various provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), there has been a stupendous rise of over 500 per cent in the number of cases registered by the agency in the last four years.
A court in Gujarat has acquitted all 26 persons accused of gangrape and murder of more than a dozen members of a minority community in separate incidents in Kalol during communal riots in 2002, for want of evidence in the 20-year-old case. Of the total 39 accused, 13 died during the case pendency and the trial against them was abated.
WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India
2023 will always be remembered as the year where the inaugural edition of the revolutionary Womens Premier League (WPL), which ended with Mumbai Indians clinching the glittering trophy, showing bright promise of changing womens cricket in India for the better.
Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction on Monday
Ending speculation over his next course of action, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday will file an appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in a defamation case in Surat Sessions Court on Monday.
Read more
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.
Read more
Muslim man beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Karnataka's Ramanagara
A Muslim man was beaten to death by alleged cow vigilantes in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru. Idris Pasha, a cattle trader, and his two associates were assaulted by self-styled cow protectors led by one Puneet Kerehalli on Friday night.
Read more
After PM's 'supari to dent my image' remark, Sibal says let us know names, they must be prosecuted
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that some people have given 'supari (contract)' to dent his image, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the PM to name them and said "let us prosecute them".
Read more
In Birbhum minus Anubrata Mondal Trinamool faces exodus
With Trinamool Congress strongman and the party's Birbhum district president currently locked in Tihar Jail in New Delhi for his involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, the state's ruling party has started witnessing an exodus of the lower-rung leaders and workers from the district.
Read more
One dead as Ram Navami clashes rock parts of India
Authorities deployed hundreds of riot police and cut mobile internet services in parts of eastern India on Sunday after violent clashes erupted in at least eight states during Ram Navami celebrations.Police said one person was shot dead in the Nalanda district of Bihar state on Saturday after majority Hindus and minority Muslims clashed in the town of Bihar Sharif.
Read more
505% rise in cases registered by ED since 2018
Amid a spike in raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the past few years, with several persons, including political leaders having been booked in cases of money laundering under various provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), there has been a stupendous rise of over 500 per cent in the number of cases registered by the agency in the last four years.
Read more
Gujarat court acquits 26 accused in 2002 gangrape, multiple murder cases
A court in Gujarat has acquitted all 26 persons accused of gangrape and murder of more than a dozen members of a minority community in separate incidents in Kalol during communal riots in 2002, for want of evidence in the 20-year-old case. Of the total 39 accused, 13 died during the case pendency and the trial against them was abated.
Read more
36,000 jobs may go in UBS-Credit Suisse merger: Report
The merger between banks Credit Suisse and UBS could see up to 36,000 jobs being cut across the world, theSonntagsZeitungweekly reported on Sunday.
Read more
WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India
2023 will always be remembered as the year where the inaugural edition of the revolutionary Womens Premier League (WPL), which ended with Mumbai Indians clinching the glittering trophy, showing bright promise of changing womens cricket in India for the better.
Read more