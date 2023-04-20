DH Evening Brief: All 69 accused acquitted in 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case; Rahul to move HC after defamation conviction plea junked
DH Evening Brief: All 69 accused acquitted in 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case; Rahul to move HC after defamation conviction plea junked
updated: Apr 20 2023, 19:44 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
Gujarat riots: Court acquits all 69 accused including ex-BJP minister in 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case
A special designated court on Thursday acquitted all 69 accused including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Bajrang Dal activist Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi in the Naroda Gam massacre case of 2002 post Godhra riots. Read more
Rahul Gandhi to move high court after sessions court junked plea against defamation conviction
A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Read more
Jammu & Kashmir: At least five jawans killed in suspected blast
At least five jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle inJammuand Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said. Read more
Karnataka polls: Congress fields DKS against DKS in Kanakapura as 'precautionary measure'
In a dramatic move, Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, DK Suresh has filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly Elections from Kanakapura. His brother and KPCC President DK Shivakumar is also contesting as a Congress candidate from the same constituency. Read more
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Pakistan announced on Thursday that Foreign MinisterBilawal Bhutto Zardariwould participate in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) meeting in India next month. Read more
BJP's Lingayat leaders raise 'Lingayat CM' pitch to counter Congress narrative
Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the "Lingayat CM" campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress' narrative to brand the ruling party as "anti-Lingayat". Read more
Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Oppn's demand for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani row
Industrialist Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Thursday amid the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Read more
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped at Amritsar airport
Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday. Read more
Russia releases first feature film shot in space
The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, as Moscow exulted in beating a rival Hollywood project amid a confrontation with the West. Read more
NATO chief makes first visit to Kyiv since Russian-Ukraine war began
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday -- his first since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian media and a NATO official said. Read more
Nadal pulls out of Madrid in worrying French Open blow
Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, a significant blow to his French Open preparations. Read more
