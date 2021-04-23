DH Evening Brief: April 23, 2021

PM asks states to set up high-level coordination panel to transport oxygen to hospitals
Chairing a key meeting on Covid-19 situation with Chief Ministers of 11 states and Union Territories that reported the maximum number of cases recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the states to set up a high-level coordination committee to carry oxygen to different hospitals of the state.
This Coordination Committee should ensure that as soon as there is allotment of oxygen from the Centre, it can deliver oxygen as per requirement in different hospitals of the state immediately.
India's Covid-19 crisis: What is to blame?
India is reeling from a new coronavirus surge, stretching hospitals to the limit with dire shortages of beds, oxygen and drugs.
With more than 2,000 people dying daily, let us look at the reasons for the vicious new wave and why the health care system is overwhelmed.
