DH Evening Brief: April 24, 2021

20 patients die in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid oxygen scarcity
Twenty patients died overnight at the Jaipur Golden Hospital on Friday night due to shortage of medical oxygen. The hospital in north-west Delhi had been issuing appeals for oxygen supplies since Friday evening and was facing shortages on Saturday as well. Read more
Centre waives custom duty and health cess on oxygen & related equipment
The Centre on Saturday decided to waive off basic custom duty and health cess on oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months in order to give a boost to its supply and thereby, address the burgeoning problem of medical oxygen crunch in hospitals across the country.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
17:27
From The Newsroom: Centre waives custom duty, health cess on oxygen and related equipment for three months
Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald. Tune in to DH Radio here
17:09
Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to International Space Station
A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday, the third high-flying taxi ride in less than a year for Elon Musk's company. The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost 260 miles (420 kilometres) above the Indian Ocean, a day after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Read more
17:08
CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case
In a major jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who has been facing charges of corruption. CBI teams from Mumbai and New Delhi are conducting searches in the financial capital and elsewhere. Read more
17:07
Justice N V Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India
Justice N V Ramana, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, took over as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Ramana in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Read more
