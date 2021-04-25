DH Evening Brief: April 25, 2021

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of Covid-19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said. It was scheduled to end at 5 AM on April 26 before extension. Read more
Bengaluru has twice as many active Covid cases as Mumbai; nearly 75% more than Delhi
On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 149 deaths from Covid-19 its highest daily toll so far. The city has also breached another unwelcome mark: That of 1,000 deaths from the disease, all in the period of one month. A matter of concern is that Bengaluru's active cases are higher than two of the worst-hit cities in India, both of which have strict lockdowns in lace through the week at present. Bengaluru only has a weekend lockdown and a night curfew. Read more
Fire at Baghdad Covid hospital kills 82, sparks anger
A fire that ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital killed 82 people and sparked angry calls for the sacking of officials, in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure. "At least 82 people died and 110 were wounded in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire overnight Sunday," the Iraqi interior ministry said in a new toll. Read more
Planning to donate plasma to Covid-19 patients? Here's a checklist
If you or someone you know is planning to donate plasma to a Covid-19 patient, do ensure that the following criterion are met by the donor. Read more
Explained | Blood clots and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
Earlier this month the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine following reports that, within two weeks of getting it, six women developed blot clots, and one of them died.About 6.8 million people had received that vaccine at that time.Read more
Mild breathlessness due to Covid? A personal guide to action at home
Every day now thousands of people all across the country experience breathlessness due to Covid-19 infection. Unfortunately several hundred of them succumb in what is often an agonising death as oxygen supplies in many hospitals across the country run out. Read more
Centre clarifies why it asked Twitter, Facebook to remove posts
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Sunday that it asked social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to remove over 100 posts and accounts alleging they were "inflammatory". Twitter already removed 50 tweets, while Facebook and Instagram are in the process to remove, sources in the Ministry said. Read more
Maharashtra to vaccinate all its citizens against Covid-19 free of cost
In a significant move, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government hasdecided to vaccinate the people of the state free of cost. The ongoing vaccination drive and the plans ahead were discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting last week. Read more
Centre asks major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment
The government on Sunday said it has directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment amid a massive surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.In a statement,the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it has directed all major ports to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of Medical Grade Oxygen,Oxygen Tanks, Oxygen Bottles, Portable Oxygen Generators and Oxygen Concentrators. Read more
