DH Evening Brief: April 26, 2021

Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday where ministers pressed for lockdown-like measures to “break the chain” of the virus’ spread. Read more
EC officers should probably be booked under murder charges: Madras HC on political rallies during Covid-19
The Madras High Court on Monday castigated the Election Commission over the Covid-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said. Read more
Karnataka to give free vaccines to all between 18 and 45 years of age
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1. Read more
India’s Covid crisis threatens a global oil recovery
India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer behind the US and China, was meant to be a major driver of oil’s demand recovery as economies reopened. But the country’s devastating health crisis has made that impossible. Everyone from oil traders to the world’s biggest producers are panicking. Read more
Armed forces rope in retired medics for Covid-19 duty
The Armed Forces on Monday recalled its medical personnel who had retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years to work at Covid-19 facilities across the country. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that other medical officers who have retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines. Read more
TN to allow oxygen plants at Sterlite Copper to function for four months
An all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate oxygen plants at now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months under the supervision of a committee headed by the District Collector.The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was attended by representatives from eight recognised political parties – AIADMK, DMK, Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI (M), PMK, and DMDK. Read more
Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar passes away
Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar (79), a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders of the Indian automotive industry, laying the foundation for Maruti's future growth after the government began its disinvestment in 2002 and gradually exited from its joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). Read more
Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday where ministers pressed for lockdown-like measures to “break the chain” of the virus’ spread. Read more
EC officers should probably be booked under murder charges: Madras HC on political rallies during Covid-19
The Madras High Court on Monday castigated the Election Commission over the Covid-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said. Read more
Karnataka to give free vaccines to all between 18 and 45 years of age
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1. Read more
India’s Covid crisis threatens a global oil recovery
India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer behind the US and China, was meant to be a major driver of oil’s demand recovery as economies reopened. But the country’s devastating health crisis has made that impossible. Everyone from oil traders to the world’s biggest producers are panicking. Read more
Armed forces rope in retired medics for Covid-19 duty
The Armed Forces on Monday recalled its medical personnel who had retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years to work at Covid-19 facilities across the country. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that other medical officers who have retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines. Read more
TN to allow oxygen plants at Sterlite Copper to function for four months
An all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate oxygen plants at now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months under the supervision of a committee headed by the District Collector.The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was attended by representatives from eight recognised political parties – AIADMK, DMK, Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI (M), PMK, and DMDK. Read more
Former Maruti Suzuki MD Jagdish Khattar passes away
Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar (79), a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders of the Indian automotive industry, laying the foundation for Maruti's future growth after the government began its disinvestment in 2002 and gradually exited from its joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). Read more