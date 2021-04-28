DH Evening Brief: April 28, 2021

SII reduces price of its Covid-19 vaccine from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states
Amid uproar over vaccine prices, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday announced a Rs 100 reduction in the per dose price of Covishield offered to state governments. “As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately,” Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII said. Read more
It appears Centre wants people to die, says Delhi HC on new protocol on Remdesivir use
The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on the use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support. "This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die," Justice Prathiba M Singh said to the central government. Read more
3,000 Covid-19 infected people gone 'missing' in Bengaluru, says minister
Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the State, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Wednesday most infected people have switched off their phones and about 3,000 of them who have gone 'missing' from Bengaluru are spreading the disease. Police have been asked to trace them, the minister told reporters. Read more
Now government in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor
Amid the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government facing a crisis over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and scarcity of oxygen, the Centre has notified the new law that makes Lieutenant Governor the effective in-charge of the national capital. The amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act will now make the capital’s elected government seek the opinion of the L-G before any executive decision is made. Read more
Co-WIN server goes down as registration for Phase 3 vaccination begins
Ahead of Phase 3 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, many people faced issues registering on the government apps, Co-WIN and Aarogya Setu, as people aged 18 and above flocked to list themselves for the jabs. Many complained of server issues and others said the OTP was not received, the first and key step in registration. Read more
Maharashtra government will not start Covid-19 vaccinations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1
Concerned about its supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided not to commence inoculations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1. However, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government decided to provide the vaccines free to those in the age group.The move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state's coffers. Read more
Jio, Byju's among TIME magazine's 100 most influential companies
Two Indian firms, Reliance Industries' technology arm Jio Platforms and e-learning startup Byju's have figured in the Time Magazine's first-ever list of 100 most influential companies.On its website, Time said companies shaping the future are at the heart of the first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies. Read more
India's devastating Covid-19 second wave shows why vaccine hoarding may backfire on rich nations
For months, developed economies have hoarded Covid-19 vaccines and the raw materials needed to make them. Now, they’re being forced to act as an explosive outbreak in India raises the risk of new virus mutations that could threaten the wider world. Read more
Zomato files for Rs 8,250 crore IPO as food delivery orders rise during pandemic
Indian food delivery startup Zomato, backed by China's Ant Group, has filed for an initial public offering of up to Rs 8,250crore ($1.11 billion), as consumers increasingly turn to ordering food online during the Covid-19 pandemic. Launched in 2008, Zomato is one of India's most prominent startups. It is present in 24 countries and employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Read more
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Married for four years, a couple from Bengaluru East was eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first baby. But in a cruel twist of fate, the 35-year-old expectant mother tested positive for Covid-19. An emergency surgery three days back was meant to save her, but only the baby girl survived. Read more
