DH Evening Brief: April 29, 2021

Misleading, mischievous: No direction to Facebook to remove #ResignModi hashtag, says Centre
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday strongly opposed the attribution of Facebook's blocking of a campaign asking Modi to resign, to the government and urged the media to partner with citizens to fight the pandemic "at a sensitive time like this". Read more
As bodies pile up due to Covid-19, Delhi to use dog crematorium site for human funerals: Report
India is currently battling with the second wave of Covid-19. On Thursday, the country reported a total of 3,79,000 new cases, a record high. The death toll has also reached alarming rates, with the country reporting 3,645 deaths. Owing to the rampant increase in deaths, the country's crematoria are overburdened and people are having to wait for days to have funerals. Read more
Rahul Bajaj resigns as Bajaj Auto chairman
Bajaj Auto chairman, Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the position. Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj will replace him. Rahul Bajaj has now become Bajaj Auto Chairman Emeritus. Read more
Karnataka may see 3.5 lakh active cases during peak, says SBI report
Karnataka will have over 3.5 lakh active cases as compared to the current 3 lakh when it hits the second peak – next only to Maharashtra.According to a report of the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department, Maharashtra is estimated to have 9.5 lakh active cases at the time of second peak from its current level of 6.7 lakh, contributing to around 26 per cent in total active cases. Read more
India's billionaires hunker down in safety bubbles as Covid-19 rages
Some of India’s richest people are forming bubbles with their families and staff, while others are leaving for homes outside of major cities as a virus resurgence overwhelms the country’s medical system and spurs other nations to shut out Indian travellers. Read more
UBS backing crowns Byju’s as India’s most valuable startup
Byju’s, India’s online education pioneer, is raising about $150 million from UBS Group AG at a valuation of about $16.5 billion, multiple people familiar with the deal said. The funding will make it India’s most-valuable startup. Read more
Sporadic violence in last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections
Sporadic violence marred the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday. The Birbhum district has become the epicenter of political violence during the day where several clashes between the cadres of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP took place. Read more
Misleading, mischievous: No direction to Facebook to remove #ResignModi hashtag, says Centre
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday strongly opposed the attribution of Facebook's blocking of a campaign asking Modi to resign, to the government and urged the media to partner with citizens to fight the pandemic "at a sensitive time like this". Read more
As bodies pile up due to Covid-19, Delhi to use dog crematorium site for human funerals: Report
India is currently battling with the second wave of Covid-19. On Thursday, the country reported a total of 3,79,000 new cases, a record high. The death toll has also reached alarming rates, with the country reporting 3,645 deaths. Owing to the rampant increase in deaths, the country's crematoria are overburdened and people are having to wait for days to have funerals. Read more
Rahul Bajaj resigns as Bajaj Auto chairman
Bajaj Auto chairman, Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the position. Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj will replace him. Rahul Bajaj has now become Bajaj Auto Chairman Emeritus. Read more
Karnataka may see 3.5 lakh active cases during peak, says SBI report
Karnataka will have over 3.5 lakh active cases as compared to the current 3 lakh when it hits the second peak – next only to Maharashtra.According to a report of the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department, Maharashtra is estimated to have 9.5 lakh active cases at the time of second peak from its current level of 6.7 lakh, contributing to around 26 per cent in total active cases. Read more
India's billionaires hunker down in safety bubbles as Covid-19 rages
Some of India’s richest people are forming bubbles with their families and staff, while others are leaving for homes outside of major cities as a virus resurgence overwhelms the country’s medical system and spurs other nations to shut out Indian travellers. Read more
UBS backing crowns Byju’s as India’s most valuable startup
Byju’s, India’s online education pioneer, is raising about $150 million from UBS Group AG at a valuation of about $16.5 billion, multiple people familiar with the deal said. The funding will make it India’s most-valuable startup. Read more
Sporadic violence in last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections
Sporadic violence marred the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday. The Birbhum district has become the epicenter of political violence during the day where several clashes between the cadres of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP took place. Read more