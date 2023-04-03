DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets bail in defamation case; Calcutta HC seeks Ram Navami violence report from Bengal govt
DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets bail in defamation case; Calcutta HC seeks Ram Navami violence report from Bengal govt
updated: Apr 03 2023, 18:16 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13
A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leaderRahulGandhi in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The sessions court will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.
CBI now a brand of justice: PM Modi at agency's diamond jubilee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the CBI has emerged as a brand of justice and it has given hope and strength to the common citizen.Speaking at theDiamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI, Modi said, "India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI.
Congress, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi's show of strength
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged on Monday that the decision of Congress leaders to accompany Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court, where he will file an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, was a way of trying to exert "undue "undue pressure" on the judiciary, a charge rejected by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who said it was a symbol of support and not a show of strength.
J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits her throat in fit of rage
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his minor daughter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Read more
Dry spell leads to wildfires across South Korea; see pics
A forest fire broke out around on April 2 on Inwangsan, a mountain in central Seoul, South Korea, that is a popular outdoor destination, prompting the evacuation of dozens of nearby households as firefighters hurried to contain the blaze.
Days after a video of a dangerous wheelie stunt on a bike of a youth speeding with two girls went viral on social media, theMumbai Policearrested the biker on Sunday night. Read more
Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes amid New York case
Former President Donald Trump faces the most urgent legal challenge of his life this week in New York, where he's set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Everything about the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about volume. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has only grown and flourished. More teams, more matches, unimaginable revenue, and world-wide interest.
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13
A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leaderRahulGandhi in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The sessions court will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.
Read more
Calcutta High Court seeks Ram Navami violence report from state government
TheCalcutta High Courton Monday sought a report from the state by April 5 over violence that cropped up around Ram Navami shobha yatrasrecently.
Read more
CBI now a brand of justice: PM Modi at agency's diamond jubilee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the CBI has emerged as a brand of justice and it has given hope and strength to the common citizen.Speaking at theDiamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI, Modi said, "India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI.
Read more
Congress, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi's show of strength
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged on Monday that the decision of Congress leaders to accompany Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court, where he will file an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, was a way of trying to exert "undue "undue pressure" on the judiciary, a charge rejected by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who said it was a symbol of support and not a show of strength.
Read more
J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits her throat in fit of rage
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his minor daughter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Read more
Dry spell leads to wildfires across South Korea; see pics
A forest fire broke out around on April 2 on Inwangsan, a mountain in central Seoul, South Korea, that is a popular outdoor destination, prompting the evacuation of dozens of nearby households as firefighters hurried to contain the blaze.
See more
Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested
Days after a video of a dangerous wheelie stunt on a bike of a youth speeding with two girls went viral on social media, theMumbai Policearrested the biker on Sunday night. Read more
Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes amid New York case
Former President Donald Trump faces the most urgent legal challenge of his life this week in New York, where he's set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Read more
A front company and a fake identity: How the US came to use spyware it was trying to kill
The secret contract was finalized Nov. 8, 2021, a deal between a company that has acted as a front for the United States government and the American affiliate of a notorious Israeli hacking firm.
Read more
Cricket | IPL’s broadcast wars
Everything about the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about volume. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has only grown and flourished. More teams, more matches, unimaginable revenue, and world-wide interest.
Read more