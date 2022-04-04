DH Evening Brief: April 4, 2022

Imran Khan nominates former Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country. Read more
Sri Lankan President sacks brother Basil Rajapaksa as Finance Minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation. Read more
After campaign against halal meat, right wing outfits call for ban on loudspeakers in mosques
After the anti-halal meat drive, right-wing outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena have now called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. Backing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, they warned that they will play Bhajans at 5 amas a protest against azaan from loudspeakers at mosques.Read more
Now, sociology textbook for nurses hails dowry as boon to society
In a shocker, a sociology textbook for nurses has claimed that the oft-reviled system of dowry is actually good for society and even helps parents of "ugly looking girls" to get them married off. Read more
Pakistan’s Supreme Court may take days to issue a ruling
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing for Monday to rule on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move Sunday to dissolve Parliament, which set the stage for a showdown over the country’s leadership. Read more
EU urgently discussing new Russia sanctions after Ukraine 'atrocities'
EU officials said Monday they were weighing new sanctions targeting Moscow in response to alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces that sparked a wave of international outrage. Read more
In Pics | Grammys 2022: Winners in key categories
The Grammys 2022 saw the biggest names from the music industry locking horns for top honours. Held for the first time in Las Vegas, the event featured major wins by Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo and elaborate performances from a music industry struggling to emerge from the pandemic. See photos here
Tesla boss Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2 per centstake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Read more
The Shivpal gambit: BJP 're-castes' its net in Uttar Pradesh for 2024
In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was at pains to dispel any notions of familial discord within. As the party's 'Vijay Rath' rolled into Etawah ahead of the third phase of polling, a beaming Mulayam Singh Yadav, accompanied by son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav, boarded the chariot to send across a message of unity to the cadre and community. Read more
BJP's friendship a key arrow in Raj Thackeray's quiver against Maha Vikas Aghadi
On 'Gudi Padva', when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray launched a broadside against the Maha Vikas Aghadi and questioned its very formation, he appeared to toe the line drawn by the BJP. Read more
