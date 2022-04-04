DH Evening Brief: April 4, 2022

  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 18:17 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Imran Khan nominates former Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

    Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country. Read more

  •  

    Sri Lankan President sacks brother Basil Rajapaksa as Finance Minister

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation. Read more

  •  

    After campaign against halal meat, right wing outfits call for ban on loudspeakers in mosques

    After the anti-halal meat drive, right-wing outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena have now called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. Backing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, they warned that they will play Bhajans at 5 amas a protest against azaan from loudspeakers at mosques.Read more

  •  

    Now, sociology textbook for nurses hails dowry as boon to society

    In a shocker, a sociology textbook for nurses has claimed that the oft-reviled system of dowry is actually good for society and even helps parents of "ugly looking girls" to get them married off. Read more

  •  

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court may take days to issue a ruling

    The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing for Monday to rule on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move Sunday to dissolve Parliament, which set the stage for a showdown over the country’s leadership. Read more

  •  

    EU urgently discussing new Russia sanctions after Ukraine 'atrocities'

    EU officials said Monday they were weighing new sanctions targeting Moscow in response to alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces that sparked a wave of international outrage. Read more

  •  

    In Pics | Grammys 2022: Winners in key categories

    The Grammys 2022 saw the biggest names from the music industry locking horns for top honours. Held for the first time in Las Vegas, the event featured major wins by Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo and elaborate performances from a music industry struggling to emerge from the pandemic. See photos here

  •  

    Tesla boss Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2 per centstake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Read more

  •  

    The Shivpal gambit: BJP 're-castes' its net in Uttar Pradesh for 2024

    In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was at pains to dispel any notions of familial discord within. As the party's 'Vijay Rath' rolled into Etawah ahead of the third phase of polling, a beaming Mulayam Singh Yadav, accompanied by son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav, boarded the chariot to send across a message of unity to the cadre and community. Read more

  •  

    BJP's friendship a key arrow in Raj Thackeray's quiver against Maha Vikas Aghadi

    On 'Gudi Padva', when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray launched a broadside against the Maha Vikas Aghadi and questioned its very formation, he appeared to toe the line drawn by the BJP. Read more