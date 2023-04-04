DH Evening Brief: At least 7 tourists dead as massive avalanche hits Sikkim; Finland becomes 31st NATO member as Russia rages
DH Evening Brief: At least 7 tourists dead as massive avalanche hits Sikkim; Finland becomes 31st NATO member as Russia rages
updated: Apr 04 2023, 17:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Massive avalanche hits Sikkim, at least 7 tourists dead
Seven tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche inSikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here. Read more
Finland joins NATO as Russian war prompts shift
Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's war on Ukraine, which doubles the US-led alliance's border with Russia. Read more
US eye drop deaths: India says no contamination found in Global Pharma Healthcare's products
No contamination was found in samples of eye drops made by India's Global Pharma Healthcare, a product linked to threedeaths and blindnessin some patients in the US, broadcasterNDTVreported on Tuesday citing India's health ministry sources. Read more
Rahul asks journalist 'why do you always say what BJP is saying', faces flak for 'insulting' media again
Rahul Gandhi's counter to a journalist "why do you always say what BJP is saying" after he was asked about the ruling party's criticism of the Congress leader, evoked a sharp reaction on Tuesday from the BJP which accused him of "attacking" the media again. Read more
CWG champion Sanjita Chanu slapped with 4-year ban by NADA panel for failing dope test
Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti Doping Agency's (NADA) Disciplinary Panel for failing a dope test last year. Read more
Karnataka tops states, UTs in providing access to justice, 4 southern states in best five: Report
Karnataka tops the list of states and Union Territories in providing access to justice and three other southern states figure among the best five, according to the India Justice Report 2022. Read more
World Bank lowers India's FY24 growth forecast to 6.3%
TheWorld Bankon Tuesday lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent as it expects higher borrowing costs to hurt consumption. Read more
Men unravel stereotypes by knitting in US: See Pics
In the United States, the craze among knitting by men has seen an exponent rise once again in this age of pandemics and self-care.Knitters, who grew up watching his grandmother work magic with her needles are feeling that nostalgia by knitting sweaters on their own. A new club has been formed in the US by the enthusiasts where they meet twice a month tosatiate their knitting wish. See pics
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
India on Tuesday outrightly rejected China's renaming of certain places inArunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state is an integral and inalienable part of India. Read more
India removes windfall tax on crude oil
India cut its windfall tax on crude oil to zero from Rs 3,500 ($42.56) a tonne and halved the tax on diesel to 0.5 rupee per litre, a government notification said on Tuesday. Read more
'I am truly sorry': Credit Suisse chairman
Credit Suisse's chairman told a room full of shareholders that he was "truly sorry" the Swiss bank was not able to get back on track at its final annual general meeting on Tuesday, according to a manuscript of his speech. Read more
Amid border row, Maharashtra extends its health scheme to 865 villages in Karnataka
The Maharashtra government has issued an order extending benefits of its healthcare scheme to 865 villages in neighbouring Karnataka, amid the ongoing border dispute between the two states. Read more
Bofors to Adani — How India’s democratic DNA has changed
The other day I was participating in a television debate where it was asked: ‘Can Opposition turn Adani issue into Bofors?’. Most of the panellist replied in the negative. Read more
