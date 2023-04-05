DH Evening Brief: SC junks plea by 14 Oppn parties accusing Centre of misusing CBI, ED; BJP's Bandi arrested in paper leak case
updated: Apr 05 2023, 20:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC junks plea by 14 Opposition parties accusing Centre of misusing CBI, ED
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea filed by 14 political parties accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing central agencies like CBI and ED. The SC said it cannot lay down guidelines in abstract without factual context with a case.
Telangana BJP chief arrested, named prime accused in SSC question paper leak case
Telangana BJP president and MPBandiSanjay Kumar was arrested by police on Wednesday and was named the prime accused by Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on various groups of an instant messaging app, police said. Read more
NCERT drops texts on Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook
"Gandhiji's death had a magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the texts missing from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session.
Supreme Court quashes Centre’s ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Centre's refusal to renew licence to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, saying national security concerns raised here without substantive materials had a chilling effect on freedom of press.
'Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon,' says Nitish Kumar
With dust settling on communal disturbances in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rejected charges of administrative laxity and vented spleen against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, vowing to expose those who had “orchestrated” the riots.
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries
Adani group told investors that several top Japanese and European banks have reaffirmed confidence in the embattled conglomerate after it was pummeled by a US short seller's critical report, a company document showed.
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti
Close on the heels of communal violence in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society.
Kichcha Sudeep confirms he will campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
In a big boost to the BJP, superstar Sudeep has publicly announced that he will endorse Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.
Congress still run by remote control, inexperienced sycophants: Azad
Veteran politician and former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad believes the Congress is still run by "remote control" and alleges that a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" manage its affairs.
Father kills son over chicken curry in Dakshina Kannada
A scuffle between a father and son over chicken curry led to murder at Guthigaru of Sullia taluk.According to the police, the deceased is Shivaram(35), a labourer, whileSheena is the accused.
