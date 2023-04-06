DH Evening Brief: Centre for CBI probe against Oxfam India; This is a pause, not a pivot, says RBI on hold in key rates
DH Evening Brief: Centre for CBI probe against Oxfam India; This is a pause, not a pivot, says RBI on hold in key rates
updated: Apr 06 2023, 18:54 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India
In further trouble for Oxfam India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the non-governmental organisation (NGO) for alleged violation of the laws related to receiving foreign funds. Read more
This is a pause, not a pivot: Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key rates
Reserve Bank GovernorShaktikanta Dason Thursday made it clear that the decision to hold rates should be seen as a pause, and not as a pivot. Read more
Senior Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil joins BJP
Anil KAntony, the son of veteran Congress leader A KAntony, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan here. Read more
'Democracy under attack': Opposition parties take out Tricolour March from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Opposition on Thursday marked the culmination of theBudget Sessionwith a ‘tiranga march’, a message of unity to fight the “murder of democracy” by the BJP that “favours”Adani Groupand support forRahul Gandhion his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Read more
Japanese military helicopter goes missing with several people on board
Japanon Thursday said it had lost contact with a military helicopter carrying several crew and passengers near Miyakojima, part of its southwest Okinawa island chain. Read more
In Budget Session, Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha for 31 hours
Parliament could function much less than the planned duration with daily protests and frequent adjournments disrupting the second half of the Budget Session, data compiled by a think tank showed. Read more
Women more likely to be rejected when they ask for more pay
Most men and women still don’t ask for more money than they’re offered in a job interview. But if they do, women are more likely to get turned down. Read more
India and China spar over visas for their journalists
India and China broke into fresh diplomatic sparring on Thursday, accusing each other of creating visa hassles for their journalists posted in New Delhi and Beijing. Read more
Andhra youth kills woman mistaking her for Snapchat friend
Police inAndhra Pradesh'sDr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district have arrested a youth who hacked a woman to death mistaking her for his snapchat friend. Read more
