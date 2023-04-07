DH Evening Brief: Centre tells states to stay prepared for Covid management; Former Andhra CM joins BJP
DH Evening Brief: Centre tells states to stay prepared for Covid management; Former Andhra CM joins BJP
updated: Apr 07 2023, 17:01 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Stay alert, remain prepared for Covid-19 management': Centre to states
Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared forCovid-19 management. Read more
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Delhi
Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party. Read more
No written exams till class 2, assessment should not cause additional burden for children: Draft NCF
Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child. Read more
Bihar caste survey sparks fresh controversy after third gender designated as 'caste'
The much publicized ongoing exercise of the headcount of social groups in Bihar by the state government has run into fresh controversy over enumeration of members of 'third gender' as a separate caste. Read more
Anil will be thrown out like curry leaves by BJP, says brother Ajith Antony
A day after Anil Antony joined the BJP snapping all association with the Congress, A K Antony's younger son Ajith on Friday said his brother's decision was an "impulsive" one and the saffron party would throw him out like "curry leaves" after using him temporarily. Read more
Hindu gurus outdid missionaries in southern states: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chiefMohan Bhagwatsaid on Friday. Read more
West Bengal | Are political parties sowing communal tension to reap electoral benefits?
Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal have blamed each other for the violence around Ram Navami celebrations. Other political parties from the Opposition have also joined in the blame game. Read more
Shah Rukh Khan tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, Messi at 5th spot
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured the top position in Time Magazine's poll for its annual TIME100 list. Read more
'Stay alert, remain prepared for Covid-19 management': Centre to states
Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared forCovid-19 management. Read more
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Delhi
Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party. Read more
No written exams till class 2, assessment should not cause additional burden for children: Draft NCF
Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child. Read more
Bihar caste survey sparks fresh controversy after third gender designated as 'caste'
The much publicized ongoing exercise of the headcount of social groups in Bihar by the state government has run into fresh controversy over enumeration of members of 'third gender' as a separate caste. Read more
Anil will be thrown out like curry leaves by BJP, says brother Ajith Antony
A day after Anil Antony joined the BJP snapping all association with the Congress, A K Antony's younger son Ajith on Friday said his brother's decision was an "impulsive" one and the saffron party would throw him out like "curry leaves" after using him temporarily. Read more
Hindu gurus outdid missionaries in southern states: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chiefMohan Bhagwatsaid on Friday. Read more
West Bengal | Are political parties sowing communal tension to reap electoral benefits?
Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal have blamed each other for the violence around Ram Navami celebrations. Other political parties from the Opposition have also joined in the blame game. Read more
Shah Rukh Khan tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, Messi at 5th spot
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured the top position in Time Magazine's poll for its annual TIME100 list. Read more