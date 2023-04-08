DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi's Kolar meeting postponed to April 16; Bommai claims Cong politicising sale of Amul products in K'taka
updated: Apr 08 2023, 18:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi's public meeting in Kolar postponed to April 16
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s event, which was supposed to take place on April 10 has been postponed further and now it will be held on April 16 at Kolar, Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.
Congress doing politics over Amul, claims Basavaraj Bommai
Amid Amul's announcement to sell its milk and curd in Karnataka, and the Congress terming it as a move to "finish off" Nandini brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the grand-old party is doing politics over the issue.
Don't obstruct development in Telangana, PM Modi tells KCR-led govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state, as he expressed 'pain' at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.
Rahul reacts to Pawar's comments on Adani issue, says will not pipe down
A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar found fault with the campaign against Gautam Adani led by the Opposition, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sent a strong message that he will not pipe down and indicated that former Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Himanta Biswas Sarma were misleading and hiding the truth about the conglomerate.
Nadda discusses Karnataka candidates list with Bommai, BSY, others
A day before a meeting to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday held discussions with key state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa, on probable names.
Ajit Pawar slams media over speculation about his 'absence', says he was 'unwell'
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said he cancelled his programmes for Friday as he was unwell after long tours across Maharashtra over the past few days and asked the media to not speculate on such issues as it caused confusion.
Cattle scam: ED again summons TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection to the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam inWest Bengal.
Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched 'Project Tiger on April 1, 1973, at Bandipur to protect the big cats and promote their conservation in India. Since then, the project has helped in increasing their population and strengthening conservation efforts.
