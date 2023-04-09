DH Evening Brief: Assam CM to file defamation case against Rahul over 'Adani' tweet; Pilot opens new front against Gehlot

Sachin Pilot opens new front against CM Gehlot, demands action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Rajasthan
After remaining silent for some months, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday reopened his front against inner-party rival and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by announcing a one-day hunger strike accusing him of not pursuing corruption casesagainst his BJP predecessor Vasundhare Raje.
In Ayodhya, Shinde likens Uddhav to 'Ravana', Fadnavis makes surprise appearance
Cheered by hundreds of Shiv Sainiks in the temple town of Ayodhya, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday likened his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray as 'Ravana', the demon king, as he sought to portray himself as the true inheritor ofShiv Sena (SS) founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Congress points to Adani Group's alleged 'China links', asks why permitted to operate ports in India
Firing a fresh salvo at the government, the Congress on Sunday pointed to Adani Group's alleged China links and asked why the conglomerate is still being permitted to operate ports in India. Attacking the Centre, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that the government denied security clearance in 2022 to a consortium of APM Terminals Management and Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines after agencies discovereda connection between a Wan Hai director and a Chinese firm.
Barmer rape: Victim cremated, BJP delegation meets aggrieved family
A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer was cremated by her family members on Sunday following assurances of help by the administration, while a BJP delegation visited her residence.
Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change
The alarming spike in the number of mosquitoes over the last few weeks has left residents in the city and resident welfare associations in a tough spot. The key areas in and around the city and especially on the outskirts along Outer Ring Road arecurrently facing the heat of the mosquito menace.
Albert created the website Jailbreak Chat early this year, where he corrals prompts for artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT that he’s seen on Reddit and other online forums, and posts prompts he’s come up with, too.
Iran vows to prosecute women, close businesses that shun hijab
Iranian women will be prosecuted and businesses could risk being shut for failing to observe the country’s hijab rules, Iran’s police chief said, escalating the regime’s crackdown on dissent against mandatory head scarves.
India home to 3,167 tigers, says PM Modi at event to mark 50 years of Project Tiger
India's tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022, the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday revealed.According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.
Assam CM Himanta to file defamation case against Rahul over 'Adani' tweet
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday saidhe will file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Adani' tweet.
Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island
Taiwan detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as China staged war games for a second day.
