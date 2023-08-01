DH Evening Brief: SC raps Manipur govt for 'complete breakdown of law and order'; Dhankar calls Oppn demand for PM statement 'ill-premised'
updated: Aug 01 2023, 18:53 ist
Here are the top stories for the evening.
SC says complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, summons DGP
There is complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery inManipur, an outraged Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while terming the investigation carried out by the state police as "tardy" and "too lethargic".
Oppn demand for PM statement on Manipur 'constitutionally ill-premised', says Dhankhar; Cong cites Vajpayee's statement
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue in Parliament is “constitutionally infirm and ill-premised” but the I.N.D.I.A parties refused to bow down, leading to vociferous protests, walkouts, and adjournment.
Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll rises to five
A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday. Read more
No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed on August 8-10
The no-confidence motion by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A will be taken up for discussion for three days starting from August 8.
Sharad Pawar attends event to award Modi amid I.N.D.I.A's objection
Amid reservations by top leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune on Tuesday where the latter was conferred with the coveted national award in memory of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist.
Indira Gandhi had good relations with many RSS leaders but carefully kept distance with Sangh: Book
Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had good relations with several RSS leaders, and just as the Sangh brass reached out to her for help, she too used it for her purposes but carefully kept a distance between the organisation and herself, claims a new book.
Indian-American engineer fired for talking with dying relative in Hindi; files lawsuit
A 78-year-old Indian-American engineer was fired from his long-time job with a missile defence contractor in the US state of Alabama for speaking in Hindi with his dying relative in India over a video call, a media report quoted a lawsuit filed by him.
